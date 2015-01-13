DUBAI Jan 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia buoyed by benign China trade data, dollar slips vs yen

* Oil dives anew, falling 5 pct on Goldman downgrade, outages

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge down as oil drops; Saudi banks strong

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-month high on falling oil, equities

* MIDEAST MONEY-Austerity? Not for us, say rich Gulf states as oil slides

* Malaysia mega-bank merger called off - The Edge Financial Daily

* Obama, Netanyahu discuss Iran talks, Palestinian ICC move

* 03:09:22 RTRS - UPDATE 1-New sanctions could torpedo Iran nuclear deal -U.S. envoy to U.N.

* France mobilises 10,000 troops at home after Paris shootings [ID: nL6N0UR1P2]

* INTERVIEW-Iraq may need three years to restructure and rebuild military-PM

* Lebanese police raid prison after bomb attacks

* OPEC price war in Asia intensifies as oil falls below $50

* Oil producer Afren evaluating options for Iraqi Kurdistan field

* Goldman Sachs slashes oil price forecasts

* FACTBOX-Analysts cut 2015, 2016 crude oil price forecasts [ID: nL6N0UR1JZ]

* Tunisia to issue $1.75 bln bonds, sukuks in 2015

* Azerbaijan's biggest bank plans $200-$300 million sukuk bonds in 2015

* Venezuela, Iran plea for oil cut hits Gulf OPEC brick wall

TURKEY

* Turkey's Erdogan accuses West of hypocrisy over Paris attacks

* INTERVIEW-Turkey could become high-income country in five years - World Bank

* Turkey's 2014 growth to miss government target - finance minister

EGYPT

* Egypt bourse to allow trading in ETFs from Jan. 14

* Egyptian activist once fired up by Arab Spring abandons politics ahead of polls

* Egypt central bank sells $971.3 mln in one-year T-bills

* Former aide to ousted Egyptian president Mursi released from jail-relatives

* Egypt's GB Auto says plans $134 mln rights issue [ID: nL6N0UR280]

* Egypt's Sisi scores early success with smart cards for bread subsidies

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, strengthens on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to keep Feb crude supply to Asia steady

* Saudi Kayan appoints Sabic senior staff member as chairman

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit jumps after drop in provisions

* Saudi's SAFCO Q4 net profit falls 3 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Nov non-oil exports dip 0.3 pct y/y, imports +4.6 pct

* Saudi govt studying Saline Water Conversion Corp privatisation - paper

* Saudi cleric condemns snowmen as anti-Islamic

QATAR

* Venezuela's Maduro says securing financing from Qatari banks

* Canary Wharf owner tells investors to reject $4 bln Qatar takeover

* Qatar's QNB earnings to be lifted by public spending

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai World gets majority creditor backing for $14.6 bln debt deal

* UAE's Shah gas project online, to reach full capacity by year-end - ADNOC

* Dubai's DAMAC shares surge on home market listing

* Marka to turn profitable in Q4, looks for acquisitions - CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises Feb crude OSP to Asia by $0.65/bbl, in line with Saudi [ID: nL3N0UR2RP]

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain opens government debt sales through bourse (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)