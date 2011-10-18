UPDATE 3-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Updates shares; adds outlook)
DUBAI Oct 18 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MKTS-German comments, China slowdown drag stocks lower
* Brent slips below $110 as China growth slows
* China Q3 economic growth eases to 9.1 pct
* Moody's warns France on possible negative outlook
* Citigroup shutting down prop trading unit-CFO
* Carlyle on track for Saudi deal by year end
* Goldman says GCC banks no longer offer deep value
UAE
* Etihad, IAG contact Irish govt on Aer Lingus-report
* TAQA takes stake in WesternZagros before new well
* Etihad may join Virgin's bid for bmi -sources
* IPIC, MAN may hold Ferrostaal talks by end-Oct
* UAE's Aldar to consider CFO appointment on Oct 20
* Dubai's Abraaj eyes up to 4 exits in next 18 mths - exec
* Abu Dhabi developer Sorouh banks on government projects
* Abu Dhabi's IPIC may issue new bonds after investor meetings
* HSBC to close UAE retail brokerage by Nov-end - exec
SAUDI ARABIA
* Savola posts 8.8 pct rise in Q3 net profit
* Saudi Arabia's SABIC posts record profit in Q3
* Saud Electricity Q3 profit falls 6 pct
* Sept CPI inflation at 8-mth high of 5.3 pct
* Almarai plans Islamic bond sale
EGYPT
* Egypt's trade deficit shrinks 14 pct in July
* Egypt finmin says foreign borrowing necessary-paper
* Yields drop as Egypt sells 3-year bonds
QATAR
* Qatar's CBQ Q3 net profit jumps 8.7 pct
* Qatar to award World Cup contract next month-source (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)
