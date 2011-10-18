DUBAI Oct 18 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MKTS-German comments, China slowdown drag stocks lower

* Brent slips below $110 as China growth slows

* China Q3 economic growth eases to 9.1 pct

* Moody's warns France on possible negative outlook

* Citigroup shutting down prop trading unit-CFO

* Carlyle on track for Saudi deal by year end

* Goldman says GCC banks no longer offer deep value

UAE

* Etihad, IAG contact Irish govt on Aer Lingus-report

* TAQA takes stake in WesternZagros before new well

* Etihad may join Virgin's bid for bmi -sources

* IPIC, MAN may hold Ferrostaal talks by end-Oct

* UAE's Aldar to consider CFO appointment on Oct 20

* Dubai's Abraaj eyes up to 4 exits in next 18 mths - exec

* Abu Dhabi developer Sorouh banks on government projects

* Abu Dhabi's IPIC may issue new bonds after investor meetings

* HSBC to close UAE retail brokerage by Nov-end - exec

SAUDI ARABIA

* Savola posts 8.8 pct rise in Q3 net profit

* Saudi Arabia's SABIC posts record profit in Q3

* Saud Electricity Q3 profit falls 6 pct

* Sept CPI inflation at 8-mth high of 5.3 pct

* Almarai plans Islamic bond sale

EGYPT

* Egypt's trade deficit shrinks 14 pct in July

* Egypt finmin says foreign borrowing necessary-paper

* Yields drop as Egypt sells 3-year bonds

QATAR

* Qatar's CBQ Q3 net profit jumps 8.7 pct

* Qatar to award World Cup contract next month-source (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)