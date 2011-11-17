DUBAI Nov 17 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro fall on jitters over France

* Brent slips below $111 on Europe's debt worries

* Iraq says to act against Exxon over Kurd deal

* France and Germany clash over ECB crisis role

* MIDEAST DEBT - Sukuk rush may lift costs for borrowers

UAE

* Rafale warplane deal stalled, UAE says proposal 'unworkable'

* Dubai bank Rasmala in potential sale talks - sources

* Emirates Airline has $4 bln in cash reserves -Sheikh Ahmed

* Abu Dhabi's ADCB launches $500 mln sukuk at MS+275 bps

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi approves Shell Kidan gas joint venture

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Talk of Saudi market opening stirs hopes

EGYPT

* Egypt gets budget help from Arab Monetary Fund

* Egyptian unrest hits Orascom Development with loss

* Q3 profit drops 64 pct at Egyptian bank EFG-Hermes

QATAR

* Turkey interested in Qatari investment, LNG plant -minister

* Qatar Telecom boosts stake in StarHub

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's IIG CEO resigns, board member steps in as acting CEO

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain prices $750 mln 7-yr benchmark sukuk (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)