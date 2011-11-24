DUBAI Nov 24 Here are factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- German bond sale shakes euro, stocks
subdued
* Brent oil up above $107 as winter, Mideast support
* StanChart hires HSBC's Katerji for senior MENA job-
sources
* TAQA buyback shows Gulf appetite for debt management
* Rising Arab Islamist parties woo private sector
* Political unrest to dominate Egypt, Kuwait
UAE
* Fundamentals in place for UAE MSCI upgrade -DIFC exec
* UAE c.bank sees no impact on banks from mkt turmoil
* Abu Dhabi's IPIC repays $3.75 bln debt due 2013
EGYPT
* Cairo street battles rage on through the night
* Egypt pound weakens as protesters spurn army offer
* Policy paralysis in Egypt as economic crisis mounts
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Global Investment Q3 loss widens on market woes
* Zain signs $650 mln Iraq network deal with Ericsson
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says two killed in gunfight in eastern province
BAHRAIN
* INTERVIEW-Bahrain sees 4.5 percent 2012 GDP growth
* Bahrain used "excessive force" in crackdown - inquiry
* Bahrain c.bank sees growth continuing after unrest
