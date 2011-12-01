DUBAI Dec 1 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Western debt crisis spurs growth of Islamic Finance

* Mideast private equity feels chill of regional unrest

* Any MSCI upgrade might not help Gulf markets

* UAE hopes Syria will accept observers, avoid sanctions

* No consensus on Morocco, Jordan GCC membership

* Asian shares at 2-wk high

* Brent stays above $110, Europe worries cap prices

EGYPT

* Egypt presidential hopefuls refuse cabinet jobs

* Egypt poll leaves Tahrir protesters in the cold

* Egypt first-round vote result delayed to Thursday

* Egypt's Brotherhood says it leads in vote count

* SODIC swings to third-quarter loss

* Egypt finmin says not yet asked to stay on

QATAR

* Qatar keeps Jan crude supply to Asia steady

* S&P rates QATAR bond issues 'AA

* Qatar's bond may close issuance window for some

* Qatar defies global gloom with $5 bln bond issue

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to keep full crude supply to Asia in Jan-Mar

* Kuwait ruler appoints outgoing defmin as new PM

* Kuwait Oct CPI at 4-mth high of 4.8 pct y/y

UAE

* UAE says has no plans to suspend Syria flights

* UAE fund plans to help pay debts of poor

* Dubai traders fear sanctions impact on Iran business

* Dubai Islamic eyes bond sale for Tamweel unit

* Telco du may get refund on TV package sales

* Arabtec wins 670 mln Saudi riyals contract

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 330,000 T wheat (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)