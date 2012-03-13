(Adds UAE press item)

DUBAI, Mar 13

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar off highs, shares firmer before Fed, BOJ

* Brent rebounds towards $126 ahead of Fed meet

* China c.bank eyes freer yuan, policy flexibility

* Japan to buy $10 bln in China yuan govt bonds

* West and Russia split over Syria; massacre in Homs

* Eurozone oks Greek aid, tough on Spain deficit cut

* BOJ to refrain from easing, extend loan for growth

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Developers lift Abu Dhabi on merger talks, weigh on Egypt

* SAP invests, aims for Middle East growth

UAE

* UAE lender Emirates NBD plans 15 pct staff cut-sources

* UAE produced 2.6 million bpd of oil in Feb -minister

* Abu Dhabi realty merger to salve state fund's pain

* Majid al Futtaim eyes $500 mln Egypt loan -sources

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Abu Dhabi tries merger to end property mess

* Dubai eyes sale of Essex House hotel

* Abu Dhabi bourse launches investigation into unusual share price movements around Aldar, Sorouh merger (www.thenational.ae)

EGYPT

* Egypt's OT 4th quarter net loss narrows to $83 million

* Egypt's parliament, in first law, boosts compensation

* Egypt raises budget deficit estimate ahead of loan talks

SAUDI

* Debt-riddled Zain Saudi names chief executive

* Saudis to go on hunger strike against activist detention

* Full oil supply to Saudi customers, no extra

BAHRAIN

* Hedge fund complicates Arcapita $1.1 bln debt deal (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)