DUBAI, May 14 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MKTS-Shares fall as deepening Greek turmoil weighs

* Brent slips towards $111 on euro zone worries

* Gold ticks up on bargain hunting; off 4-month low

* IEA says high oil prices threaten economy

* Gulf Arabs to weigh unity vs perceived Iran threat

* Iran says pressures may damage nuclear talks

* Syrian forces kill 7 civilians in rural attack-activists

* Arabtec weighs on Dubai; stability hopes lift Egypt

* Saudi and Bahrain expected to seek union-minister

EGYPT

* Egypt's Brotherhood sees years of friction ahead

* Orascom Telecom Q1 net profit seen at $45 mln

* Yields rise at Egypt T-bill auction

UAE

* Abu Dhabi's ADIB sees subdued 2012 profit, Q1 flat

* Abu Dhabi fund Aabar takes majority stake in Arabtec

* Etisalat Nigeria: lack of power, sabotage affects service

* TABLE-UAE money supply growth at 6-mth high in March

* Dubai Investments Q1 net up 6.3 pct; eyes divestments

KUWAIT

* IMF concerned about Kuwait's finances-central bank

OMAN

* Oman March M2 up, bank lending at 3-yr high

* Oman budget surplus widens to $2 bln in Jan-Feb (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)