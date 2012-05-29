DUBAI, May 29 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Spanish debt costs spiral as crisis deepens

* European firms plan for Greek unrest and euro exit

* Assad faces new intl pressure after massacre

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi snaps 3-day losing streak; other mkts mixed

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up, Spanish debt costs curb risk appetite

* Brent crude hovers at $107, Spain debt woes weigh

* Dewey & Leboeuf files for bankruptcy protection

SAUDI

* Saudi spectrum change would boost economy - GSMA

* Saudi's Al-Tayyar IPO raises $365 mln, six-times covered

* Saudi group eyes stake sale in lubricant venture-sources

* Saudi says to complete minimum wage study within 4 months

* Oger Telecom gives S.Africa unit $180 mln to boost network

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi's foreign aid bill piles up

* Saudi Aramco 2011 crude output tops 9 million bpd

EGYPT

* Egyptians torch Shafiq HQ as vote triggers violence

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Election no early relief for Egypt investors

* Orasom Telecom says court upholds fine on Algerian unit

UAE

* Turkey's Halkbank says not in talks with Mubadala

* UAE's ADNOC takes control of Emarat pump stations

KUWAIT

* Kuwait picks acting finmin after al-Shamali quits-KUNA

* Kuwait picks acting finmin after al-Shamali quits-KUNA

* S&P affirms Kuwait ratings at 'AA/A-1+';outlook stable