DUBAI, May 29 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Spanish debt costs spiral as crisis deepens
* European firms plan for Greek unrest and euro exit
* Assad faces new intl pressure after massacre
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi snaps 3-day losing streak; other mkts
mixed
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up, Spanish debt costs curb
risk appetite
* Brent crude hovers at $107, Spain debt woes weigh
* Dewey & Leboeuf files for bankruptcy protection
SAUDI
* Saudi spectrum change would boost economy - GSMA
* Saudi's Al-Tayyar IPO raises $365 mln, six-times covered
* Saudi group eyes stake sale in lubricant venture-sources
* Saudi says to complete minimum wage study within 4 months
* Oger Telecom gives S.Africa unit $180 mln to boost network
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi's foreign aid bill piles up
* Saudi Aramco 2011 crude output tops 9 million bpd
EGYPT
* Egyptians torch Shafiq HQ as vote triggers violence
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Election no early relief for Egypt investors
* Orasom Telecom says court upholds fine on Algerian unit
UAE
* Turkey's Halkbank says not in talks with Mubadala
* UAE's ADNOC takes control of Emarat pump stations
KUWAIT
* Kuwait picks acting finmin after al-Shamali quits-KUNA
* S&P affirms Kuwait ratings at 'AA/A-1+';outlook stable
