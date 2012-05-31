UPDATE 1-Reliance Jio to offer bargain rates, crosses 100 mln customers
* Ambani says will offer lower price than rivals to new users (Updates with Ambani announcement)
DUBAI, May 31 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MKTS-Surging Spain borrowing costs hit Asian shares, euro
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts extend declines on renewed euro zone woes
* Oil hits 7-month low as risk aversion sweeps markets
* MIDEAST DEBT-Grace period only option as UAE lending cap looms
* MIDEAST MONEY-Gulf issuers see appeal of ringgit mkt as risk aversion rises
* Malaysia to launch $3 billion IPO with eye on poll
* US pending home sales post surprise fall in April
* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Egypt bourse awaits Mubarak verdict; Gulf cautious
SAUDI
* Saudi Aramco seeks $12.5 bln in debt for Dow project-PFI
* Men jailed for bribes after deadly Saudi floods
* Saudi Aramco sets June propane at $680/T, down $130
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sewedy Q1 net profit drops 43.8 pct
* Mubarak sons face charges over stock market fraud
UAE
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank opens swanky London branch
* UAE c.bank open to some lending limit exemptions - paper
* FEATURE-"Cheap" UAE gasoline: citizens and industry square up
KUWAIT
* RESEARCH ALERT-SICO Investment Bank cuts Zain price target
QATAR
* Minister's daughter among five held over Qatar fire (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
