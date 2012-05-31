DUBAI, May 31 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MKTS-Surging Spain borrowing costs hit Asian shares, euro

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts extend declines on renewed euro zone woes

* Oil hits 7-month low as risk aversion sweeps markets

* MIDEAST DEBT-Grace period only option as UAE lending cap looms

* MIDEAST MONEY-Gulf issuers see appeal of ringgit mkt as risk aversion rises

* Malaysia to launch $3 billion IPO with eye on poll

* US pending home sales post surprise fall in April

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Egypt bourse awaits Mubarak verdict; Gulf cautious

SAUDI

* Saudi Aramco seeks $12.5 bln in debt for Dow project-PFI

* Men jailed for bribes after deadly Saudi floods

* Saudi Aramco sets June propane at $680/T, down $130

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sewedy Q1 net profit drops 43.8 pct

* Mubarak sons face charges over stock market fraud

UAE

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank opens swanky London branch

* UAE c.bank open to some lending limit exemptions - paper

* FEATURE-"Cheap" UAE gasoline: citizens and industry square up

KUWAIT

* RESEARCH ALERT-SICO Investment Bank cuts Zain price target

QATAR

* Minister's daughter among five held over Qatar fire (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)