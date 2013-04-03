UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, April 3 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mark time before banks, US jobs data
* Brent dips toward $110 on demand worries, U.S. supply
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bluechips help Dubai halt slump; Oman rebounds
* Iran's nuclear programme entails huge costs, few benefits-report
* U.N. overwhelmingly approves global arms trade treaty
* Palestinian Hamas Islamists re-elect Meshaal as leader
* Gold holds near $1,600 as euro zone data lifts stocks
* Turkish Iran oil imports edge higher in March
* Chinese tanker loads Iranian oil, first since July
* Turkey's Kuveyt Turk may consider IPO in coming period -CEO
* Morocco to decide on debt issue in June/July -fin min
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi finance minister says spending growth to slow
* Prince Alwaleed urges opening Saudi market to foreigners
* Saudi Aramco, Dow JV raises $2 bln from sukuk
* Saudi Maaden shuts ammonia plant for two weeks of repairs
EGYPT
* IMF, Egypt face tough talks on $4.8 bln loan
* Egypt cbank takes 14 bln EGP deposits in liquidity move
* Egypt's FIHC buys 12,000 T sunflower oil -trader
* Egypt offers modest reserves target, IMF to consider loan size
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Altimo's $3.7 bln bid undervalues Orascom Telecom
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE lender NBAD names ANZ's Alex Thursby as new
* Dubai developer Damac plans share listing - sources
* UAE lender Sharjah Islamic plans dollar sukuk sale
QATAR
* Qatar's CBQ plans bond sale to boost capital
* Qatar finance minister: spending could fall after 2017
* Qatar c.bank details local currency bond issue plan
KUWAIT
* Kuwait FinMin: debtors' bailout may cost $2.61 bln
* Turkey's Kuveyt Turk may consider IPO in coming period -CEO
OMAN
* Oman's Islamic banks get extension on overseas holdings
* Oman finance minister signals spending restraint
YEMEN
* Yemen discussing aid with IMF; expects faster growth
* Opponent of Yemen's ex-President Saleh urges him to stay abroad (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
