DUBAI, April 21 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil rebound after week's big sell-off
* Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bank shares help stock market edge higher
* Syrian opposition rejects extremism in nod to Western demands
* Bombs, mortars fail to stop first Iraq vote since US exit
* U.S. near $10 billion arms deal with Israel, Saudi Arabia,
* Gold posts 5 pct weekly loss, outlook seen volatile
EGYPT
* Egypt detains 7 alleged members of black-clad youth group
* IMF chief says determined to reach loan deal with Egypt
* Egypt's Mursi says plans cabinet reshuffle
* Egypt court postpones trial of 26 suspected Islamist militants
* Egypt's Mubarak stays in detention despite second release order
* Suez Canal revenue $398.5 mln in March
* Mursi fails to secure loan, grain from Russia
* Yields on Egypt T-bills fall at Thursday auction
* Egypt expects shipment of Libyan oil within two weeks
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE March inflation rises to 1.0 pct y/y
* UAE says it has arrested plotters linked to al Qaeda
SAUDI ARABIA
* SABIC Q1 net profit falls 10 pct y/y
* SABIC to cut 1,050 jobs, shut units on poor Europe outlook
* Mobily misses estimates with 11 pct profit rise
* King removes deputy defence minister in royal reshuffle
* Maaden: HSBC cuts target price
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo lines up loan of up to $12 bln for Maroc Tel bid
* Qatar races to develop solar-powered cooling for World Cup
* Qatar National Bank prices 200 mln Swiss franc bond
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain F1 race to go ahead amid tensions, protests
* Bahrain crown prince expresses hope on reconciliation talks
* Reliance Comm says no longer in talks with Batelco over unit stake sale
KUWAIT
* Moody's affirms National Bank of Kuwait's Aa3/Prime-1 ratings; outlook stable
* Kuwait promises "firm response" after protest