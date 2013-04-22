DUBAI, April 22 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei bulls charge in as dollar/yen eyes
100
* Brent hovers around $100 as global economy worries cap
gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bank shares help stock market edge
higher
* U.S. near $10 billion arms deal with Israel, Saudi Arabia,
* Syria fighting flares both sides of Lebanese border
* Spot gold to test resistance at $1,424
EGYPT
* IMF, Egypt say working to reach loan deal in 'coming
weeks'
* Egypt's Mursi says plans cabinet reshuffle
* Egypt sees wheat crop close to 10 mln tonnes
* Russia to build eight wheat silos in Egypt -MENA
* HSBC reviewing Iraq ops, continues Egypt investment
-executive
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Pudner to leave Dubai's ENBD, new CEO will reveal
priorities
* UAE's GEMS Education raises $545 mln loan for expansion
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Mobily misses estimates with 11 pct profit rise
* King removes deputy defence minister in royal reshuffle
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo lines up loan of up to $12 bln for Maroc
Tel bid
* Total-led group gets Laffan 2 refinery deal - Qatar
Petroleum
BAHRAIN
* Motor racing-Vettel takes commanding win in Bahrain
* Bahrain's rulers evade F1 fiasco but crisis endures
KUWAIT
* Kuwait trade surplus widens to $22 bln in Q4
* Kuwait promises "firm response" after protest
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)