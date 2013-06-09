(Adds UAE, Qatar press items)

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Oil gains $1 as U.S. equities rally on jobs data

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, shares gain after U.S. jobs data pleases investors

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares climb on Sabic project

* MIDEAST MONEY-Investors hopeful on MSCI upgrade for UAE, Qatar seen missing out

* MIDEAST DEBT-Global volatility may prompt Gulf issuers to reassess pricing

* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 3rd weekly gain; US jobs data eyed

* Worker rights issues pose a challenge to Gulf building boom

* Turkey rules out early polls, thousands defy call to end protest

* Syrian forces capture final rebel stronghold in Qusair region

* Top Saudi cleric endorses anti-Hezbollah stance

* Presidential hopefuls clash on Iranian nuclear policy

EGYPT

* Anger in court as Mubarak trial adjourned again

* Egypt central bank accepts bids for $39.8 mln at forex auction

* Egypt prosecutor orders trial for leading activists

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Property firms form venture for huge Dubai project

* Turk Telekom signs $300 mln loan deal with Emirates NBD bank

* Dubai to build fashion and design district (www.thenational.ae)

SAUDI ARABIA

* Sabic planning $4.23 billion steel projects

* Saudi oil output rises to 9.6 mln bpd in May -source

* Saudi prince sues Forbes after it says he's only worth $20 bln -report

* Saudis release writer jailed for tweets against Islamism -lawyer

* Saudi investors sent reeling after king shuts telecoms start-up

* Zain Saudi signs $600 mln parent-guaranteed loan

* Saudi Arabia bans Viber web communication tool

QATAR

* Qatar steps in with $7.1 bln support for property firm

* Qatar Rail awards $8.2 bln in Doha Metro contracts

* Qatar Navigation gets approval for 5 pct share buyback

* Qatar's CBQ, QIB to raise foreign ownership limits

* Qatar Islamic Bank signs $100 mln Islamic loan (www.gulf-times.com)

KUWAIT

* Zain Iraq sees double-digit growth this year

* Zain Iraq sees double-digit growth this year

* Kuwait plans to drill for heavy oil - paper