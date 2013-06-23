DUBAI, June 23 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Oil falls, notches biggest 2-day drop since September

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields eye biggest weekly rise in 10 years

* MIDEAST-STOCKS-Saudi stocks reverse losses, close up

* "Friends of Syria" agree to give urgent rebel aid

* Lebanese army seals parliament after protests, Syria-linked tension

* Iraq says proxy war over Syria threatens its neutrality

* Iraq attacks kill more than 30

* Kerry presses Taliban to revive Afghan peace bid

* New Palestinian prime minister offers resignation

* Turkish police break up protest, PM lambasts opponents

EGYPT

* Mursi's controversial Islamist Luxor governor to quit -party

* Egypt Islamists warn opponents with huge pro-Mursi rally

* Egypt says to buy foreign wheat before end-December

* U.S. envoy under fire for criticising Egypt protests

* Egypt's central bank keeps rates on hold amid tepid growth

* Egyptian T-bill yields steady after auction volume cut

* Egyptian court frees Mubarak-era prime minister Nazif

* Egypt pound dips at auction, weakens more on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Shi'ite man shot dead in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi May bank lending growth fastest in 2013

* Riyad Bank to distribute H1 dividend of 975 mln riyals

* New death in Saudi Arabia from SARS-like coronavirus MERS

* Over 1.5 million foreign workers change status before Saudi crackdown

* Savola says sugar refinery was hit by fire

* Saudi Arabia offers Iran's Rohani qualified support

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Holding's EIT to sell its stake in Tunisie Telecom

* Al Noor Hospitals valued at $1 bln in London listing

* Russia's RDIF in $2 bln investment fund with Abu Dhabi

* Iran seizes two UAE fishing boats in Gulf, arrests 13

* UAE c.bank April foreign assets at $66 bln, highest since 2007

QATAR

* Qatari court convicts ruling family member, four others, over deadly nursery fire

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KIPCO hires Rothschild to advise TV arm IPO

* Kuwait sets sixth parliamentary election in seven

* Kuwait April M2 money supply growth fastest since Jan 2010

OMAN

* BP agrees retail price for hard to pump Oman gas project

BAHRAIN

* MIDEAST DEBT-Bahrain between rock and hard place in bond decision (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)