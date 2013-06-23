UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, June 23 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Oil falls, notches biggest 2-day drop since September
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields eye biggest weekly rise in 10 years
* MIDEAST-STOCKS-Saudi stocks reverse losses, close up
* "Friends of Syria" agree to give urgent rebel aid
* Lebanese army seals parliament after protests, Syria-linked tension
* Iraq says proxy war over Syria threatens its neutrality
* Iraq attacks kill more than 30
* Kerry presses Taliban to revive Afghan peace bid
* New Palestinian prime minister offers resignation
* Turkish police break up protest, PM lambasts opponents
EGYPT
* Mursi's controversial Islamist Luxor governor to quit -party
* Egypt Islamists warn opponents with huge pro-Mursi rally
* Egypt says to buy foreign wheat before end-December
* U.S. envoy under fire for criticising Egypt protests
* Egypt's central bank keeps rates on hold amid tepid growth
* Egyptian T-bill yields steady after auction volume cut
* Egyptian court frees Mubarak-era prime minister Nazif
* Egypt pound dips at auction, weakens more on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Shi'ite man shot dead in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi May bank lending growth fastest in 2013
* Riyad Bank to distribute H1 dividend of 975 mln riyals
* New death in Saudi Arabia from SARS-like coronavirus MERS
* Over 1.5 million foreign workers change status before Saudi crackdown
* Savola says sugar refinery was hit by fire
* Saudi Arabia offers Iran's Rohani qualified support
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Holding's EIT to sell its stake in Tunisie Telecom
* Al Noor Hospitals valued at $1 bln in London listing
* Russia's RDIF in $2 bln investment fund with Abu Dhabi
* Iran seizes two UAE fishing boats in Gulf, arrests 13
* UAE c.bank April foreign assets at $66 bln, highest since 2007
QATAR
* Qatari court convicts ruling family member, four others, over deadly nursery fire
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KIPCO hires Rothschild to advise TV arm IPO
* Kuwait sets sixth parliamentary election in seven
* Kuwait April M2 money supply growth fastest since Jan 2010
OMAN
* BP agrees retail price for hard to pump Oman gas project
BAHRAIN
* MIDEAST DEBT-Bahrain between rock and hard place in bond decision (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
