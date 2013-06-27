DUBAI, June 27 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares extend gains as Fed, China fears subside
* Brent rises for 4th day as U.S. stimulus worries ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Qatari bourse rises after smooth leadership transition GFN-STX]
* China's central bank calms markets, but tighter policy looms
* Europe seeks to shield taxpayers from bank collapses
* Australia's Rudd topples Gillard to return as prime minister
* Britain's bankers look forward to Carney era
* 100,000 killed since start of Syria conflict - monitoring group
* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Gulf outperforms in global market turmoil
EGYPT
* Mursi offers constitution change before protests
* Two dead, 90 wounded in Egyptian street clashes
* Egypt's Mursi offers to listen, opponents unimpressed
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi prince sued in UK over sale of opulent jet to Gaddafi
* Zain Saudi extends $2.4 bln loan until July 31 -statement
* MIDEAST MONEY-High costs, foreign troubles challenge Saudi telecom giant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* DP World increases Dubai port capacity
* Dubai developer Nakheel in talks to refinance $2.2 bln loan
* Dubai May airport passenger traffic up 19 pct y/y
QATAR
* UPDATE 3-New emir: Qatar will pursue its "independent behaviour"
* NEWSMAKER-Former Qatari PM drove bold, maverick foreign policy
KUWAIT
* INSIGHT-Kuwaitis campaign privately to arm Syrian rebels