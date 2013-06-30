(Adds UAE press items)

DUBAI, June 30 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Brent posts 3rd quarterly loss, premium to US oil lowest since 2011

* OPEC pumps less oil in June on Africa setbacks-Reuters survey

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Volatile quarter takes shares down, gold plunges

* MIDEAST DEBT-Sukuk-backed sukuk test industry's appetite for complexity

* Bombs target soccer players, spectators in Iraq

* Syrian army, backed by jets, launches assault on Homs

* Kuwaitis campaign privately to arm Syrian rebels

* Iranian official signals no early scaling back in nuclear work

EGYPT

* Egypt protests set for showdown, violence feared

* Obama tells Egyptians to talk, not fight

* Egyptian police officer shot dead in Sinai

* Egypt T-bill yields rise ahead of Sunday's mass protest

* Egypt money supply quickens to five-year high

* Egypt pound weakens at central bank forex auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Thousands of Shi'ites denounce Saudi rulers at funeral-video

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's ENOC 'investigating' Sri Lanka diesel cargo quality

* UAE's ADNOC plans new Das crude blend from April 2014-sources

* Dubai Duty Free repricing $1.75 bln loan-sources

* Abu Dhabi fund and Taiwan's Farglory in $1 bln property project

* UAE M3 money supply growth at 2-yr high in May

* Dubai's Emirates plans new aircraft lease deal

* Emaar Properties announces Dubai Inn budget hotel brand (www.thenational.ae)

* Foreign listing for Abu Dhabi's Gulf Marine Services(www.thenational.ae)

QATAR

* Qatar real GDP grows 6.2 pct y/y in Q1

* Telenor, Ooredoo win Myanmar telecom licences

* Qatar lifts 2013 GDP growth forecast to 5.3 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait fund says more than doubled UK investment in past 10 years (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)