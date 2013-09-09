UPDATE 5-Oil slips as concerns over China demand outweigh Libya turmoil
DUBAI, Sept 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen sags on Tokyo Olympics win, China data seen lifting Asia shares
* NYMEX-Crude falls below $110 after 2-day rally
* Gold edges lower as Fed uncertainty lingers
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bargain hunters lift most regional mkts, Syria shadow remains
* MIDEAST DEBT-Turkey banks use private placements as Eurobond demand sours
* U.S. leaves door open to new U.N. vote on Syria
* Qatar raps Israel as Kerry seeks Arab support for talks
* Syrian President Assad says no evidence of chemical attack -CBS
* Turkey adds troops, weapons on southeastern border with Syria
* Yemen to sell its LNG at global market prices starting 2014
* U.S. risks igniting region with Syria attack -Iran minister
* Syrian forces may have used gas without Assad's permission-paper
EGYPT
* Sinai Islamists claim responsibility for attack on Egypt minister
* Mubarak-era minister Moussa to head Egypt's constitution panel
* Yield on Egypt 9-month T-bills falls more than 50 bp at auction
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DAE ends tie-up talks with BBA Aviation
* Abu Dhabi employees in fix over losing Dubai life
* Dubai developer awards $272 mln hotel contract to Turkey's TAV
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to keep full crude supply to one Asia buyer -source
* Saudi regulator says aims to expand sukuk market
* No fresh move on Saudi bourse opening -regulator
* MERS-coronavirus kills one person in Saudi Arabia, another in Qatar
QATAR
* In France, a tax-free property empire
* TABLE-Qatar July bank lending growth down to 2-yr low, M2 slows
KUWAIT
* Poor weather halts Kuwait port traffic - agency
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman budget surplus widens to $464 mln in Jan-July
* TABLE-Oman nominal GDP +5.0 pct y/y in Q1
* TABLE-Oman inflation climbs to 1.5 pct y/y in July
