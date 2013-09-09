DUBAI, Sept 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen sags on Tokyo Olympics win, China data seen lifting Asia shares

* NYMEX-Crude falls below $110 after 2-day rally

* Gold edges lower as Fed uncertainty lingers

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bargain hunters lift most regional mkts, Syria shadow remains

* MIDEAST DEBT-Turkey banks use private placements as Eurobond demand sours

* U.S. leaves door open to new U.N. vote on Syria

* Qatar raps Israel as Kerry seeks Arab support for talks

* Syrian President Assad says no evidence of chemical attack -CBS

* Turkey adds troops, weapons on southeastern border with Syria

* Yemen to sell its LNG at global market prices starting 2014

* U.S. risks igniting region with Syria attack -Iran minister

* Syrian forces may have used gas without Assad's permission-paper

EGYPT

* Sinai Islamists claim responsibility for attack on Egypt minister

* Mubarak-era minister Moussa to head Egypt's constitution panel

* Yield on Egypt 9-month T-bills falls more than 50 bp at auction

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DAE ends tie-up talks with BBA Aviation

* Abu Dhabi employees in fix over losing Dubai life

* Dubai developer awards $272 mln hotel contract to Turkey's TAV

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to keep full crude supply to one Asia buyer -source

* Saudi regulator says aims to expand sukuk market

* No fresh move on Saudi bourse opening -regulator

* MERS-coronavirus kills one person in Saudi Arabia, another in Qatar

QATAR

* In France, a tax-free property empire

* TABLE-Qatar July bank lending growth down to 2-yr low, M2 slows

KUWAIT

* Poor weather halts Kuwait port traffic - agency

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman budget surplus widens to $464 mln in Jan-July

* TABLE-Oman nominal GDP +5.0 pct y/y in Q1

* TABLE-Oman inflation climbs to 1.5 pct y/y in July