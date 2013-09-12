DUBAI, Sept 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares nose higher, dollar under pressure

* Oil edges higher as U.S. pursues diplomacy for Syria

* Gold slips, holds near 3-wk low on easing Syrian tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mkts mixed; caution on Syria triggers profit-taking

* U.S. warns diplomatic solution for Syria will take time

* Diplomatic efforts intensify on corralling Syrian chemical arms

* S&P warns Turkey over political, economic concerns

* Algeria's Bouteflika names new ministers months after stroke

* US sees "troubling" Iran nuclear moves, seeks steps by Tehran

* Iran wheat import goal far exceeds market forecasts

* Red Cross urges U.S. and Russia to help unblock aid delivery in Syria

* Iran's Khamenei hopeful new U.S. policy on Syria is "serious"

EGYPT

* Kuwait to transfer $2 bln aid to Egypt - Egypt cenbank chief

* Egypt sends journalist to military court for 'aiding militants'

* Egypt's pound firms slightly at central bank forex sale

* Hamas seeks to lower tension with Egypt

* Six killed in two blasts near army sites in Egypt's Sinai

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Global oil demand risks downside from emerging economies slowdown, U.S. - UAE energy min

* Abu Dhabi set to invest $5 bln in Russia infrastructure-Kremlin

* Maroc Telecom stake sale to be completed in 2 months -minister

* Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank eyes sukuk issue in Q4, profit growth over 40 pct

* Fitch: Dubai prime property sector set for a strong start in 2014

* UAE bank profits seen rising 20 pct in 2013; Mashreq aims for 40 pct

* StanChart appoints MENA CEO as head of Islamic arm

* Fitch Affirms Mubadala Development Company PJSC at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

* TABLE-Dubai Aug inflation edges up to highest level since Dec 2009

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil min says ready to meet crude demand

* Saudi SASREF to shut crude unit in Q4 for maintenance - official

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus widens to $9 bln in July

OMAN

* Iran-Oman gas pipe laying unlikely within 2 years -Oman

* TABLE-Oman July bank lending growth at 4-mth high, M2 slows