DUBAI, Sept 12 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares nose higher, dollar under
pressure
* Oil edges higher as U.S. pursues diplomacy for Syria
* Gold slips, holds near 3-wk low on easing Syrian tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mkts mixed; caution on Syria triggers
profit-taking
* U.S. warns diplomatic solution for Syria will take time
* Diplomatic efforts intensify on corralling Syrian chemical
arms
* S&P warns Turkey over political, economic concerns
* Algeria's Bouteflika names new ministers months after
stroke
* US sees "troubling" Iran nuclear moves, seeks steps by
Tehran
* Iran wheat import goal far exceeds market forecasts
* Red Cross urges U.S. and Russia to help unblock aid
delivery in Syria
* Iran's Khamenei hopeful new U.S. policy on Syria is
"serious"
EGYPT
* Kuwait to transfer $2 bln aid to Egypt - Egypt cenbank
chief
* Egypt sends journalist to military court for 'aiding
militants'
* Egypt's pound firms slightly at central bank forex sale
* Hamas seeks to lower tension with Egypt
* Six killed in two blasts near army sites in Egypt's Sinai
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Global oil demand risks downside from emerging economies
slowdown, U.S. - UAE energy min
* Abu Dhabi set to invest $5 bln in Russia
infrastructure-Kremlin
* Maroc Telecom stake sale to be completed in 2 months
-minister
* Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank eyes sukuk issue in Q4, profit
growth over 40 pct
* Fitch: Dubai prime property sector set for a strong start
in 2014
* UAE bank profits seen rising 20 pct in 2013; Mashreq aims
for 40 pct
* StanChart appoints MENA CEO as head of Islamic arm
* Fitch Affirms Mubadala Development Company PJSC at 'AA';
Outlook Stable
* TABLE-Dubai Aug inflation edges up to highest level since
Dec 2009
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi oil min says ready to meet crude demand
* Saudi SASREF to shut crude unit in Q4 for maintenance -
official
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus widens to $9 bln in July
OMAN
* Iran-Oman gas pipe laying unlikely within 2 years -Oman
* TABLE-Oman July bank lending growth at 4-mth high, M2
slows