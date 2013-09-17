PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 27
Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dlr steady as Fed policy shift looms
* Oil falls as Middle East tensions recede
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Investors book profits in UAE; Egypt hits 4-wk high
* Gold near five-week low, stimulus outlook in focus
* Turkish warplanes shoot down Syrian helicopter
* U.N. confirms sarin used in Syria attack; U.S., UK, France blame Assad
* Lebanon's central bank to provide further stimulus
* Morocco hikes energy prices, risks opposition protests
* Iraq faces chronic housing shortage, needs foreign investment -minister
* EU court orders sanctions on Iran's top cargo ship line scrapped
* Major pipeline rupture deepens Iraqi oil export woes
* Iran signals "desire" to end nuclear dispute with West
* Turkish finmin: 2013 budget deficit seen below 34 bln lira f'cast
EGYPT
* Islamist Nour party walks out of Egypt's constitution talks
* Egyptian security forces storm Islamist -controlled town
* Egypt bond yields fall ahead of expected c.bank rate cut
* Nine Egyptian policemen wounded in Sinai blast
* Egypt's pound climbs at central bank currency sale
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai school operator GEMS plans to raise $500 mln from stake sale
* UAE insurance sector set to grow 10 pct this year -official
* Gulf Capital hires Rothschild to advise on overseas share issue
* Islamic bank BLME to seek Dubai's first listing in 4 years
* First Gulf Bank may bid for Barclays' UAE retail arm - CEO
* S.Korea's KT bids for Tunisie Telecom
SAUDI ARABIA
* RESEARCH ALERT-Tasnee: NCB Capital raises to overweight
QATAR
* Qatar looking less likely to bid for Versace - sources
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Barclays' Qatari penalty makes rebranding harder
* Barclays called reckless over $511 mln payments to Qatar investors
* Qatar-Egypt LNG supply talks on hold as summer peak passes
* Middle East Crude-Tasweeq sells al-Shaheen at record premium ]
* German-Dubai venture files $250 mln claim over Doha airport contract
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp seeks to offer repurchase of up to 100,000 preference shares
Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Feb 23 More than 20 percent of UK consumers are worried about the impact of Brexit on their spending plans over the next year, according to a report published by PwC on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 U.S. home resales surged to a 10-year high in January as buyers shrugged off higher prices and mortgage rates, signaling rising confidence in the economy and bolstering expectations of a pickup in growth in the first quarter.