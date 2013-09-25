UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, Sept 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, dollar steady in subdued trade
* Brent rises in heavy spread trading, eyes on Iran
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mkts little moved as retail investors dominate; Qatar drops
* Gold in tight range as stimulus uncertainty weighs
* Renewed push at U.N. for Syria resolution followed by peace talks
* Iran's Rouhani calls Holocaust crime against Jews
* Obama pledges diplomacy with Iran; no Rouhani meeting
* Kenya mall siege 'over' but death toll unclear
* Tunisia plans new austerity measures, risks inflaming social tension
* Malaysia's operations of Islamic endowments could rely on banks
* Under fire Turkish central bank hopes Fed effect mostly over
* Iraq has asked KRG to link pipe to federal system-Shahristani
EGYPT
* Egypt warns Hamas over Sinai border
* Weak tourism, remittances hurt Egypt's current account in second quarter
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia worst on women's legal issues -report
* Saudi says oil supply enough, ready to meet shortages
* RESEARCH ALERT-Al Marai Company : SICO cuts to neutral from add
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai working on rules to avert property bubble -official
* Emirates may sell bonds next year to help pay for new aircraft
* Dubai not in refinancing talks on $20 bln Abu Dhabi debt - official
* Dubai August airport passenger traffic up 23.8 pct y/y
* Dubai builder Arabtec launches venture with Samsung Engineering
QATAR
* Qatar rejig continues with appointments at non-profit body
KUWAIT
* Zain's Lebanon telecom contract to be rolled over again -CEO
* Kuwait oil minister hopes to reach 4 mln bpd capacity by 2020
BAHRAIN
* American in Bahrain sentenced to 10 years in jail - lawyer
* Bahrain's three mobile operators receive spectrum for LTE
* Albaraka Turk secures murabaha loan
* TABLE-Bahrain July bank lending growth slows to 3-month low
* Bahrain state telco hit by exit of more top execs
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
