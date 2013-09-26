UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, Sept 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Caution rules as Washington drama drags on
* Brent edges lower, Iran diplomacy in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar drops to 2-wk low ahead of potential IPO; other mkts in narrow range
* Gold holds gains on concerns over U.S. debt ceiling
* Europe aid chief urges UN resolution on Syria relief access
* Iran says it wants to resolve nuclear row within months
* Western envoys tout deal on core of U.N. Syria draft, Russia denies it
* Kenya launches probe as Shabaab leader confirms mall attack
* At least 33 killed in violence across Iraq
* Israel, Palestinians agree to intensify talks, greater U.S. role
* No comfort from Turkish central bank as lira falls again
* Turkey tops central banks' gold buying in Aug - IMF
* Lufthansa CEO says open to forming alliance with Gulf carriers
EGYPT
* Egypt's Meditrade buys 10,500 T sunflower oil, 30,000 T soybean oil-trade
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 1.9 pct year on year in August
* Egypt pound up on official and on black market
* TUI restarts Egypt trips after Germany relaxes travel advice
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi SABIC sets initial guidance on five-year dollar bond sale
* Saudi car owners fined for allowing women to drive
* IFR-Saudi's Almarai sets guidance of 6mL+200bp on 1.7 bln riyal hybrid sukuk
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Citigroup moves to block new arbitration by Abu Dhabi fund
* Abu Dhabi approves $4.3 bln development spending
* Dubai's Union Properties to seek foreign ownership increase
* Dubai's Depa wins $156 mln contract from Abu Dhabi
KUWAIT
* Reuters Insider - The new silk road brings Middle East cash to Asia
BAHRAIN
* Moody's takes actions on Bahraini banks
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
