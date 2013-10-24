DUBAI Oct 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks extend falls; Swiss franc, yen up on safety flight

* Oil down as U.S. inventories rise, spread trade volatile

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Regional shares weak on profit-taking, fewer bets on Q3 earnings

* Gold steadies near 4-week high, watches oil

* Tunisian police battle militants, talks delayed

* U.S., Israel differ on how to resolve Iran nuclear issue

* Much of Syria blacked out by rebel attack on gas pipeline - government

* Tunisia PM confirms ready to resign under deal with opponents

* Iraq sees hefty return to oil growth in 2014

* Turkish bonds firm on hopes capital to keep flowing in

* NATO, Russia could play role in eliminating Syrian chemical arms

* Iran suggests will spare man who cheated the gallows

* Norway sees hurdles to helping destroy Syrian chemical arms

* Syrian army siege east of capital tightens as food, supplies dwindle

* Turkish central bank keeps rates on hold as Fed policy supports

* US-UN-Russian meeting on Syria set for Nov. 5 -US official

* Fitch: EMEA oil and gas may see lower prices in 2014 if Iran sanctions ease

* Syria frees 10 women prisoners as part of three-way hostage swap

* Eni CEO says Libyan situation very worrying

* Gulf funds may take stake in EDF's UK nuclear project -paper

* Japan state body to buy 1.3 mln bbls Mideast light crude

EGYPT

* Egypt's Ezz Steel says 2nd-qtr net profit rose 76 pct

* Egypt's central bank governor says IMF treated Egypt improperly

* Egypt military officers back army chief for president

* Egypt says not interested in Israeli gas as plans LNG imports

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India's Jet Airways posts record quarterly loss

* New Issue-MAF Global prices $500 mln perp bond

* UAE inflation set to rise but stay manageable -analysts

* Dubai's Arabtec wins deal to complete palm island hotel

* Moody's upgrades Aldar's rating to Ba1 from B1; positive outlook

* Emarat cancels jet fuel tender, to buy via private talks

* HSBC rejigs senior banking roles in Middle East-memo

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 net up 47 pct on lower provisions

* Deutsche names asset management co-heads for MENA

* TABLE-Dubai Sept inflation at 1.9 pct y/y, highest since Dec 2009

* Dubai ruler promotes Essa Kazim to Dubai Financial Market chairman

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Sept inflation highest since April 2012

SAUDI ARABIA

* White House seeks to limit fallout from U.S.-Saudi tensions

* Saudi move reflects fears U.S. falling for Iranian charm

* SATORP offers first jet fuel cargoes for Nov - sources

* TABLE-Saudi Aug imports fall 4.3 pct y/y, non-oil exports +16.7 pct

* Saudi PetroRabigh restarts ethane cracker after water leak

* Saudi's Sipchem says Q3 net profit rises 18.9 pct

QATAR

* Buying spree puts Qatar emir's daughter atop art's 'power list'

* Qatar National Bank to sell dual-tranche bond

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait Q3 profit weighed down by year-ago gain

* Kuwait wants Saudis to take up UN Security Council seat

* RESEARCH ALERT-Mabanee Co SAKC: HSBC raises target price

OMAN

* Oman telco Nawras replaces CEO with immediate effect

* Oman telco Nawras Q3 profit rises 11.1 pct

* TABLE-Oman August bank lending growth at 6-mth high, M2 up

* National Bank of Oman Q3 net profit rises 18 pct