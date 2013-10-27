DUBAI Oct 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares flat but Wall St gains; S&P 500 at new high

* U.S. oil futures edge up; Brent/WTI spread narrows

* Gold set for second weekly gain on U.S. stimulus hopes

* Israel, Saudis speaking same language on Iran - Livni

EGYPT

* UAE signs $4.9 billion aid package to Egypt

* Egypt mulls selling shares to fund high-speed rail line

* Suez Canal September revenue up 1.5 pct year on year

* Quarterly profit tumbles at Egypt's Eastern Company

* Yields on Egypt T-bills climb at auction

* Egyptian Islamists call for protests over Mursi trial

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* First Gulf Bank acquires 100 pct stake in Islamic finance firm

* U.S. judge narrows Mashreq's claims versus ING over investment losses

* Dubai bank ENBD sees NPLs falling despite Q3 provision spike

* ENBD plans Islamic SME products in Q4

* ENBD says Union Properties stake "available for sale"

* Profit jumps at Dubai's Emaar amid tourism, real estate recovery

* Abu Dhabi energy fund IPIC repays $2 bln acquisition loan -sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi women break driving ban, defying warnings - campaigners

* Dar Al Arkan posts fifth-straight profit decline

* Profits up at Al Tayyar Travel on sales growth

QATAR

* Qatar Airways "not interested" in Boeing 777X

OMAN

* Oman's Renaissance unit to price debut bond Friday - leads

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain defends use of teargas following criticism

* Court temporarily releases Shi'ite opposition leader

* Aug bank lending growth slowest since May 2011 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)