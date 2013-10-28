DUBAI Oct 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Australian shares lead Asian rebound; yen softens

* Brent edges up after 3-days of losses; Federal Reserve eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-SABIC weighs on Saudi after Q3 results; most mkts up

* Gold hovers near 5-week high as Fed policy meeting looms

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Tunisia's Syphax Airlines is rare Arab Spring success story

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Algeria economic reforms on hold until 2014 election -advisor

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Lebanon says gas, oil reserves may be higher than thought

* Senior Iran lawmaker says 20 pct uranium enrichment continuing

* Iran's state energy firms crippled by budget -minister

* As Iraq seeks US arms, bombs kill another 55

* In Libya's east, a former rebel commander tests Tripoli

* Jordan's Arab Bank 9 month net profit up 15.4 pct

EGYPT

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egyptian Steel eyes leap in capacity, IPO

* Egypt's Ezz Steel plans $1 billion investment

* Egypt seeks to lure Gulf investors amid turmoil

* Egypt to issue wheat tender in 2-4 weeks

* Egypt T-bill yields climb at auction

* UAE to help Egypt build wheat silos to hold 1.5 mln tonnes

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai launches much-delayed passenger services at new airport

* UAE approves slightly higher federal spending for 2014 -PM

* Dubai's Emaar launches $3 bln project in Iraqi Kurdistan

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi SABIC says 2014 outlook improving as Q3 net profits rise

* Saudi Yansab eyes early Nov restart after petchem plant shutdown

* Zain Saudi third-quarter net loss narrows but misses forecasts

* Saudi Electricity Co posts slight drop in net profit

* Oil service firms rush to Saudi for busy drilling year ahead

KUWAIT

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Kuwait telco Zain looks to expand into North Africa

OMAN

* Oman's Renaissance unit prices $350 mln debut bond

BAHRAIN

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Bahrain in early stages of bank merger wave -c.bank