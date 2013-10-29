DUBAI Oct 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar, mired in ranges ahead of Fed

* Brent edges down, holding above $109/bbl on Libya

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends losses as earnings disappoint; most mkts dip

* Gold ticks up on weak U.S. data, Fed stimulus hopes

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Morgan Stanley sees worst over for Middle East banking

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Libya considers sale of nine state firms

* Libya's oil exports down to trickle as unrest picks up

* Iran's Kish gas field to come on stream by March -developer

* Exports of Iraq's Basra Light crude oil to rise in Nov

* Iraqi governor puts oil wealth to good work

* Jordan picks banks for $1.25 bln U.S.-guaranteed sovereign bond

* Tunisia expects $750 mln in World Bank, IMF loans soon, plans sukuk issue

* Lebanon's Byblos says 9-month net profit falls 7 percent

* Iran says offers ideas to end rift with UN nuclear watchdog

EGYPT

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Egypt financial regulator plans rules revamp to spur trade

* SPECIAL REPORT-As Egypt's Brotherhood retreats, risk of extremism rises

* Yields rise at auction of Egyptian government securities

* Egyptian pound inches up on official, black markets

* Reforms key to Egypt's future as gas exporter, firm says

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Abu Dhabi's Aldar eyes rentals, smaller projects post-merger

* Dubai Holding arm plans to sell stake in Swatch-backed retailer -sources

* UAE telco Etisalat's Q3 net profit misses forecasts

* UAE lender FGB posts 13 pct Q3 net profit gain on higher income

* UAE lender ADIB Q3 net up 20 pct on higher revenue, asset growth

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala eyes U.S, Europe property investments

* UAE Sept inflation at 1.3 pct y/y for 4th month in row

* Dubai's Aramex Q3 net profit up 13 pct

* Dubai developer Deyaar Q3 net profit surges

SAUDI ARABIA

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Dar Al Arkan sees strong Saudi housing sector for at least 5 years

* Saudi retailer Alhokair Q2 net profit up 11.8 pct, misses view

* RESEARCH ALERT-Almarai: NBK Capital raises to buy

* Saudi religious leader urges youths not to fight in Syria

QATAR

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Credit Suisse sees Qatar fund in emerging markets push

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Qatar infrastructure spend to boost Barwa Bank profit - CEO

* Profits fall 40 pct at Qatar's bailed-out Barwa Real Estate

* Qatargas says LNG market to hinge on long-term factors, not spot deals

KUWAIT

* Kuwait wealth fund hires ex-BofA banker as infrastructure head - sources

* Kuwait's PM says welfare state is "unsustainable", calls for cuts

* Kuwait bourse to launch derivatives trading next year

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain lender ABC named Kawan as permanent CEO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)