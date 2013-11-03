DUBAI Nov 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro falls on potential ECB rate cut; Wall St rises

* Brent sheds nearly $3 on strong dollar, spread narrows

* TABLE-OPEC oil output in October

* Gold falls, posts sharp weekly drop on Fed worries

* Israel vows to deny Hezbollah weapons as details of Syria raid emerge

* S&P Dow Jones to upgrade Qatar, UAE to emerging market status

* Some Middle East bourses to close for one-day Hijri holiday

EGYPT

* Egypt to look beyond U.S. for arms -foreign minister

* Egypt pulls satirist who poked fun at army chief off airwaves

* Kerry to visit Egypt, tensions high before Mursi trial

* Egyptian Islamists call for daily protests before Mursi trial

* Egypt cenrtal bank keeps rates on hold amid sluggish growth

* Yields on Egypt T-bills increase at auction

* Egypt M2 money supply rises 18.7 pct in year to September

* Egypt pound inches up on official market

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti MP to question prime minister over housing

* Gulf Bank Q3 net profit up 2.4 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Four people injured in Saudi prison fire, riots-spokesman

* Saudi Telecom to take ownership of Wataniya's Saudi unit

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain summons head of Shi'ite opposition for questioning

* Bahraini bank AUB seeks to complete Gulf jigsaw with M&A

* Bahrain police close art display on pro-democracy uprising

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Etihad Airways suspends Libya flights for security reasons

* UAE lender NBAD eyes emerging markets for growth - CEO

* Bank of Fujairah plans growth as northern emirate prospers

* UAE telecom network sharing deal at impasse - du CEO

* UNB's Q3 net falls 15 pct on lower income, higher provisions