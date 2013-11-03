DUBAI Nov 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro falls on potential ECB rate cut; Wall St rises
* Brent sheds nearly $3 on strong dollar, spread narrows
* TABLE-OPEC oil output in October
* Gold falls, posts sharp weekly drop on Fed worries
* Israel vows to deny Hezbollah weapons as details of Syria raid emerge
* S&P Dow Jones to upgrade Qatar, UAE to emerging market status
* Some Middle East bourses to close for one-day Hijri holiday
EGYPT
* Egypt to look beyond U.S. for arms -foreign minister
* Egypt pulls satirist who poked fun at army chief off airwaves
* Kerry to visit Egypt, tensions high before Mursi trial
* Egyptian Islamists call for daily protests before Mursi trial
* Egypt cenrtal bank keeps rates on hold amid sluggish growth
* Yields on Egypt T-bills increase at auction
* Egypt M2 money supply rises 18.7 pct in year to September
* Egypt pound inches up on official market
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti MP to question prime minister over housing
* Gulf Bank Q3 net profit up 2.4 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Four people injured in Saudi prison fire, riots-spokesman
* Saudi Telecom to take ownership of Wataniya's Saudi unit
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain summons head of Shi'ite opposition for questioning
* Bahraini bank AUB seeks to complete Gulf jigsaw with M&A
* Bahrain police close art display on pro-democracy uprising
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Etihad Airways suspends Libya flights for security reasons
* UAE lender NBAD eyes emerging markets for growth - CEO
* Bank of Fujairah plans growth as northern emirate prospers
* UAE telecom network sharing deal at impasse - du CEO
* UNB's Q3 net falls 15 pct on lower income, higher provisions