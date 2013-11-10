DUBAI Nov 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street stocks, dollar rally on U.S. jobs report

* Brent higher, U.S. oil seesaws as Iran nuclear deal looms

* Dubai crude spread falls to six-month low

* Gold falls 1.7 pct as U.S. payrolls rekindle taper fears

* Iran nuclear talks fail to reach deal, France pushes back

* Jordan looks set to take Saudi Security Council seat -Western diplomats

EGYPT

* Egypt to hold parliamentary vote in Feb/March - foreign minister

* Juhayna Food Industries: HSBC raises target price

* Egyptian pound strengthens on official and black markets

* Yields on Egyptian T-bills inch up at auction

* Egypt foreign reserves drop to $18.59 bln at end-Oct -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi police clash with foreign workers after visa raids

* Saudi group to invest in ailing French poultry firm Doux

* Saudi Arabia throttles back from record high oil output

* Almarai Co: HSBC cuts target price

* Saudi Airlines: HSBC cuts target price

* Abdullah Al Othaim Markets: HSBC raises target price

* Saudi Kayan drops plans to build new petchem plant

* Riyad Bank prices $1.1 bln local-currency sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Banks in tussle with UAE's Etisalat on $400 mln loan - sources

QATAR

* Soccer-Blatter rules out co-hosting of 2022 World Cup

* Qatar cuts gas prices to keep competition at bay

KUWAIT

* Kuwait expects OPEC to keep crude output target unchanged

* Kuwait 2012 GDP growth slows to 8.3 pct y/y, base revised

BAHRAIN

* UK businessman accused of corrupt Bahrain payments (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)