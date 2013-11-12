DUBAI Nov 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares head for 4th day of falls, China reform agenda in focus

* Brent edges down towards $106; Iran deal in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai sinks 2.8 pct on profit-taking; Egypt continues pull-back

* Gold stays below $1,300 as markets worry about U.S. stimulus

* SPECIAL REPORT-Khamenei controls vast financial empire built on property seizures

* EXCLUSIVE-Reuters investigates business empire of Iran's supreme leader

* UPDATE 1-Sudan devalues currency by 30 percent amid dollar shortages

* EBRD cuts forecasts for Central European, North African economies

* Kerry sees nuclear deal with Iran as diplomacy warms

* Libyan Berbers shut gas pipeline to Italy, cut major income source

* Baker Hughes stops work in Iraq after security incident

* Arab Spring nations backtrack on women's rights, polls says

* Egypt is worst Arab state for women, Comoros best - survey

* Soccer-Gulf's Cup drought contrasts with thirst for Europe's clubs

EGYPT

* Egypt plans extra stimulus by year-end, Suez Canal project

* Moderates fade from political view in polarised Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* -Private equity groups line up for Saudi fast-food chain - sources

* Saudi to keep Dec crude supply steady to Asia-sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Air Arabia Q3 net profit drops 9 pct

* Dubai Islamic Bank says Q3 net profit up 52 pct

* UAE's Waha Capital eyes acquisitions in healthcare, education - CEO

* Etihad in talks over potential Airbus jet order-sources

* EmiratesLNG to build big LNG import terminal

* UAE's Ajman Bank brings back Amiri as CEO

* Dubai Oct inflation at 2.1 pct y/y, highest since Dec 2009

QATAR

* Qatar trade surplus shrinks marginally to $9 bln in Sept

KUWAIT

* Kuwait telco Zain extends profit slump due to FX woes

* Kuwait sets Dec crude OSP to Asia 10 cents higher

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Petroleum seals 2014 gasoil, jet term contracts

