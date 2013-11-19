DUBAI Nov 19 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge to 2-week high on China
optimism
* Brent slips near $108 as Fed "tapering" worries resurface
* PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after sharp losses; stimulus
worries weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise, Kuwait down on property
sector
* Kerry presses Iran to prove its nuclear program peaceful
* Putin calls Iran's leader, sees chance to end nuclear row
* Iranian dissidents say Iran has built secret new nuclear
site
* Libya militia starts Tripoli withdrawal after clashes
* Syria rebel chieftain killed; Assad forces bomb besieged
town
* Global LNG market to remain tight in 2014 and beyond
* AIRSHOW-After huge orders, Airbus and Boeing sign Gulf
supply deals
EGYPT
* Protesters rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square against security
forces
* Egypt sees wheat self-sufficiency for subsidy programme by
2019
* Egypt sells 681.2 mln euro in 1-year T-bills -central bank
* Egypt pound strengthens at dollar sale
* GE to support building of world's largest liquid cracker
in Egypt
* Egypt blames militants for officer's killing in Cairo
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* AIRSHOW-TAKE A LOOK-Dubai 2013
* Airbus signs parts deal with Abu Dhabi fund
* Dubai Investments sees $300 mln debut sukuk sale by
year-end
* Dubai regulator sues Deutsche Bank over disclosure denial
* UAE central bank issues debt exposure rules for banks
* UAE must expedite issuance of public debt law -c.bank
chief
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bourse to impose tougher penalties for big losses
* Saudi Arabia may be overcoming addiction to oil-fired
power
QATAR
* Qatar Airways to launch Saudi services early next year
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)