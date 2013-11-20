DUBAI Nov 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar pressured, shares supported by Bernanke comments

* Oil rises on stimulus hopes, U.S. demand; Brent above $107

* PRECIOUS-Gold rangebound as markets await Fed minutes for stimulus clues

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market slips on profit-taking, Egypt up on aid hopes

* World powers, Iran make new attempt to clinch nuclear deal

* Blasts target Iranian embassy in Beirut, killing 23

* Syrian army takes town along north-south highway - state media

* Yemen president likely to stay beyond 2014 - officials

* Islamic mutual funds regrouping after purge -study

EGYPT

* Protesters, police clash in Cairo's Tahrir on anniversary of deaths

* Egypt's bank profits to be flat in 2013 - c.bank official

* Egypt's interim leader says won't run for presidency - paper

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties picks banks for sukuk sale

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to service Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines

* EIIB-Rasmala launches Islamic trade finance fund

QATAR

* Qatar Exchange cancels day's trades after technical problem

BAHRAIN

* Witness at UK trial alleges high-level corruption in Bahrain (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)