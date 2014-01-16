DUBAI Jan 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up as data show U.S. growth intact

* U.S. oil at 2-week high on draw; Libya weighs on Brent

* Gold steady after 2-day fall, economic optimism weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt gains as vote on constitution starts; Gulf shares mixed

* Saudi-Qatar rivalry divides Syrian opposition

* French trade delegation to visit Iran next month

* Iraq draft budget intensifies Kurd oil export row

* Syria builds dollar reserves, thanks partly to Assad's enemies

* Middle East faces oil challenges from shale and within-BP

* Damascus says West reaches out on security

* Jordan buys 50,000 T optional-origin wheat in tender -trade

* UN says it abandons aid delivery after Syria insisted on dangerous route

* Lebanese forces capture second leader of al Qaeda-linked group

* Maliki consolidates power, fails to reconcile Iraqis

* Oil firm Genel says Kurdistan pipeline to lift output by a third

* Brunei's takaful growth pushes ahead its Islamic finance ambitions

EGYPT

* Egypt voters overwhelmingly back constitution- official sources

* Egypt seeks wheat for February 15-28 shipment

* Egyptian polls close after final day of voting on constitution

* Archaeologists uncover new pharaoh in Egypt

* French wheat export outlook cut as Egypt sales disappoint

* Orascom Construction suspends tax payment to Egypt

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black market

* GB Auto to supply Gazpromneft Lubricants products in Egypt

TURKEY

* Jail term sought for Turkish policeman who tear gassed "lady in red"

* Erdogan tells Turkish ambassadors to spread word of 'treacherous' plot

* Turkish lira weakens, adding to pressure on central bank

* Turkish central bank sells $100 mln in forex auction

* Turkey reassured that NATO shield not designed for Israel

* Turkey not obliged to follow orthodox monetary policy - Simsek

* Turkish politics, U.S. Fed, could pose risk to 2014 growth -Simsek

* Turkish Dec budget deficit 17.2 bln lira - finance minister

* Turkish central bank injects 500 mln lira in one-week repo

* Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.7 percent in Sept-Nov

* RESEARCH ALERT-TAV: Renaissance Capital cuts to hold

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat hires Standard Bank for Nigeria tower sale - sources

* Moelis to hire ex-C.Suisse banker Touma for MidEast role - sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Samba posts 15.8 pct Q4 profit hike, edges under estimates

* Saudi's Mobily Q4 net profit rises 8.6 pct

QATAR

* Qatar tenders again to buy 24,000 T rice from India- trade

KUWAIT

* Fitch Affirms National Bank of Kuwait & UK Subsidiary at 'AA-'

* Western, Arab states pledge $2.4 bln in Syria aid

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain crown prince meets opposition on ending political deadlock

* Leeds Utd takeover moves closer as GFH agrees stake sale

* Fitch affirms Bahrain's Mumtalakat Holding Co at 'BBB'; outlook stable

OMAN

* Oman's Sohar oil refinery back to normal after shutdown -operator

* Oman's Galfar says MD hit by corruption verdict resigns from board

* Bank Muscat meets Q4 forecasts with 42 pct profit hike