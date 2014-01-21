DUBAI Jan 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as China money rates dip, dollar gains

* Oil dips below $106/bbl on China data, Iran deal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate boosts Dubai; earnings misses weigh on Saudi sentiment

* Gold steady; platinum near 2-1/2 month high on strike notice

* Iran invite to Syria talks withdrawn after boycott threat

* Lawyers see war crimes charges for Syrian officials -newspaper

* U.S. begins Iran sanctions relief, sees tough talks ahead

* Red Cross ready to step up Syria aid, help prisoner swaps

* Al Qaeda offshoot imposes strict Islamic rules in north Syria

* BRIC or MINT? Investors suffer acronym anxiety

* HSBC to sell its Jordan business to Arab Jordan Investment Bank

* Islamic finance body IILM boosts sukuk programme with $860 mln issue

* Former PM Hariri says will return to Lebanon for Nov elections

* Clashes between rival sects in northern Yemen kill 12

TURKEY

* Turkish scandal highlights distance with EU as Erdogan visits

* Turkish central bank sells $100 million in forex auction

* Crunch time for Turkey's central bank as rate hike pressure mounts

* Turkey's Metro Holding says plans to hold IPO for tourism unit

* Risks to Turkish growth should ease after local election -Simsek

* Turkish central bank injects 500 mln lira in one-week repo

* Shares in Turkey's Tupras fall 6.2 pct on fine from Competition Board

* Turkey's lira weakens to new record low against dollar

EGYPT

* Egypt expects 33 pct rise in foreign investment this fiscal year

* Egyptian pound strengthens slightly at currency sale and on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Taqa plans $1.2 bln investment in Kurdistan oilfield

* Dubai starts work on huge resort on man-made islands

* UAE's Shah gas project now seen online early 2015-ADNOC

* Dubai's Arabtec wins $1.55 bln Jordan resort contract

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Telecom profit lifted by accounting change

* Zain Saudi's fourth-quarter loss widens, misses forecasts

* Saudi Dar Al Arkan Q4 profit up 9 pct, misses view

* Deutsche sees Saudi local debt sales surpassing int'l issues in 2014

* Middle East Crude-Strengthens as Saudi cuts supply

* Saudi Aramco cuts Feb crude supply due to field maintenance -sources

* Saudi's Savola Q4 profit rises 37 pct, misses forecasts

KUWAIT

* Shell sells Australia gas project stakes for $1.14 bln

QATAR

* QP to spend $7 bln to boost crude, gas condensate production

* Qatar's Barwa RE selling Barwa Bank stake in latest bailout move

* Qatar Islamic Bank Q4 net more than triples, beats expectations

BAHRAIN

* Gulf Finance House to sell 75 pct in Leeds Utd, retain 10 pct stake

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman 2013 posts flat Q4 profit, misses forecasts

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)