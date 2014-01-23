DUBAI Jan 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia waits on Chinese news, sterling soars

* U.S. oil rises to highest level this year on new pipeline

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemical stocks lift Saudi to 5-yr high; Egypt up

* Gold falls to 2-week low; platinum strikes set to begin

* China says all issues on table in Syria talks, including Assad's role

* Iran's Rouhani says possible to overcome animosity with U.S.

* Syrian enemies may discuss prisoner swaps despite talks acrimony

* Time to end al Qaeda presence in Falluja - Iraq's Maliki

* Jordan remittances rise 4.4 percent in 2013

* Europe worried as more and younger recruits join Syria battle

* Khamenei's business empire gains from Iran sanctions relief

* Big Algerian purchase in tender supports EU wheat prices

* Morocco inflation eases to 0.4 pct in December

* Birth of new sovereign sukuk sources to broaden market

TURKEY

* Turkey seen borrowing up to $2.5 bln via 10-year eurobond -bankers

* Turkish lira hovers near record low after rate decision

* Turkish judicial purge brings corruption investigation to halt

* RESEARCH ALERT-Erdemir: Oyak Securities reinitiates with outperform

* Turkey cancels port privatisation tender as bids fall short

* Current oil price, lira level would add $7 bln to Turkey's energy costs-min

* Bank Asya says weathers withdrawals in Turkey crisis

* Turkish central bank sells 500 mln lira in repo auction

EGYPT

* Egypt state violence at "unprecedented" level since July -Amnesty

* Egypt to implement new rules for companies on stock exchange on Feb 1

* OTMT unit secures Telecom Egypt link for MENA cable network

* Egyptian pound inches up at auction, weaker on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Bids for German packaging group Mauser expected mid-Feb -sources

* UAE using too much energy, price rises may be needed -oil min

* Emirates Steel seeks $1.3 bln loan to refinance debt, buy assets - sources

* Dubai retailer MAF to invest $2.3 bln in Egypt

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad secures U.S. route-sharing deal with JetBlue

* South African bourse admits first Middle Eastern brokerage

* BAE Systems CEO does not see UAE Eurofighter talks restarting

* Dubai's DEWA plans no bond issues in 2014 - CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* BAE makes progress on Saudi deal, courts other buyers for Eurofighter

* Saudi's SABIC expects to enter U.S. shale market this year

* Saudi minister says no role for Assad in transition

KUWAIT

* Kuwait investment firm KIPCO plans up to $500 mln bond sale

* National Bank of Kuwait Q4 profit down by half, misses estimates

QATAR

* Qatar's first IPO since 2010 fully subscribed

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain deadlocked talks saved from brink, some hope for progress

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman proposes 15 pct cash dividend for 2013

* Oman's Bank Dhofar posts 3.6 pct Q4 net profit hike