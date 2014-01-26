Fitch: Guangzhou R&F's Results Demonstrates Deleveraging

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd.'s (Guangzhou R&F, BB/Stable) leverage has fallen below the agency's expectations, according to the 2016 annual results. Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted net inventories, had improved to around 50% by December 2016 from 57% in June 2016 and 60% in December 2015. The level is high for its rating, but is sufficiently mitigated by a strong busines