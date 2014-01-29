DUBAI Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, reassured by Turkish rate hike

* Oil rises nearly $2 to 2014 high on spread trade

* Gold slips for third session, Fed policy meeting eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges after Sisi cleared for presidency vote; UAE mkts rebound

* UN envoy urges action on Yemen, Security Council to draft resolution

* Turkish central bank makes massive rate hikes to stem lira fall

* Abbas proposes three-year Israeli pullout from West Bank

* Aid convoy stalled as Syrian government demands assurances

* Iranian lawmakers to visit Britain as diplomatic ties improve

* Zain Iraq still months off from a market listing - bourse chief

* At Syrian peace table, embittered enemies face off

* Pakistan central bank steps up Islamic banking push

* Libyan port rebels see deal possible within weeks

EGYPT

* Gunmen kill Egyptian general; ousted Mursi defiant at trial

* EU wheat slips on Egypt setback for France

* Egypt says stimulus package almost ready as it seeks to reassure investors

* Egypt's GASC buys U.S. and Russian wheat in tender

* Egyptian bank says lining up first IPOs since Mubarak era

* Egypt foreign reserves at around $17 bln -c.bank

* Egypt pound holds big gains vs dollar after huge central bank dlr sale

* Egypt expects more than $4bln foreign direct investment this financial yr -min

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Emirates to move to new airport after 2020, exec says

* Dubai's GEMS Education to build more schools as UAE market booms

* ANZ's Burdett to join National Bank of Abu Dhabi as CFO - sources

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q4 net edges down

* TABLE-UAE Nov bank lending growth rebounds from 6-mth low, M3 slows

* TABLE-UAE c.bank foreign assets fall to $73 bln in October

SAUDI ARABIA

* Influential cleric urges Saudis to stop backing Egypt's dominant military

KUWAIT

* Kuwait boosts output at Shuaiba refinery, Mina Abdullah lags

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank 2013 net profit rises 4 pct

BAHRAIN

* Moody's changes outlook on Investcorp's Ba2 rating to stable from negative

* Bahrain's Batelco profits fall, buys back bond

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)