DUBAI Feb 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, euro stuck near 10-wk lows

* Oil falls on Fed, emerging market concerns, spread narrows

* Gold little changed in China absence and stronger dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Giant construction deal lifts Abu Dhabi, Saudi banks rally on

* Hillary Clinton argues against additional sanctions on Iran

* Three explosions rock Yemeni capital Sanaa

* France sees Iran opportunity if sanctions are lifted - Moscovici

* Iraqi army bombards Falluja in preparation for ground assault

* Syrian forces kill 83 in barrel bomb attacks in Aleppo -activists

* Iran says nuclear talks failure would be "disaster"

* Jordan's Housing Bank reports 2013 profit up 2.3 pct

* Turkey says open to alternatives to Chinese missile defence system

EGYPT

* Egypt narrows budget deficit in first half of fiscal year

* Egypt's FIHC seeking 40,000 tonnes of sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt's Pioneers Holding to invest 1.2 bln pounds in 2014

* Egypt says stimulus package almost ready as it seeks to reassure investors

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad and Alitalia tie-up deal enters home straight

* UAE summons Qatari ambassador over Muslim cleric's comments

* Dubai's Arabtec extends reach with giant construction order

* Dubai's Aramex Q4 net profit up 16 pct on international revenues

* Union National Bank Q4 net profit more than doubles, misses view

* UAE's Dana Gas says Q4 profit rises 12 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi current account surplus rises to $40 bln in Q3

* Saudi Electricity Co raises 4.5 bln riyals from sukuk sale

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp eyes extended growth after profit leap