DUBAI Feb 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia in consolidation mood before Yellen

* Brent oil down $1, heating oil, increased supply weighs

* Gold near 2-week high as market awaits Yellen testimony

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai surges above 4,000 level; Egypt hits new 45-mth high

* UK extends mortgage aid scheme to Islamic finance

* Cyprus peace talks to resume seeking end to bitter conflict

* Russia, China snub U.N. talks on draft Syria aid access resolution

* Iran test-fires long-range missile - minister

* Second round of Syria talks makes faltering start

* Yemen federation deal gives autonomy, not independence, to south

* Brahimi to meet Syria sides separately, demands peace commitment - document

* Iran parliament passes budget in win for Rouhani

* Nuclear deal heightens tension between Iran's president and Guards

TURKEY

* Turkish assets weaken after S&P outlook cut

* Turkey's Yapi Kredi meets forecast with 3.2 bln lira 2013 profit

* Turkey's Yapi Kredi says to issue bonds worth up to $3 bln

* Turkey central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $92 mln

* Turkish Internet bill heaps pressure on President Gul

* Turkey's gas trading hub dream is realistic, study says

* Turkish c.bank injects 2 bln lira in repo, bids 3.83 bln lira

* Turkish December industrial output unchanged month on month

* Turkish Airlines says not affected by drop in lira

EGYPT

* EU seeks wider free trade agreement with Egypt

* Towering gates at Cairo's Tahrir Square draw criticism

* Egypt denies upholding death sentences on militants

* Egypt has enough wheat to mid-June while builds storage

* European Investment Bank lends to power project in Egypt

* Egyptian inflation eases in January

* Journalist arrests show Jazeera "convenient target" for Egypt -exec

* Egypt unveils $4.9 bln stimulus package to prop up struggling economy

* Egyptian pound up slightly in official market, stable on black market

* Egypt's Ezz Steel Q3 trims net loss by 74 pct yr/yr

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Firm white sugar demand keeps stores tight at Dubai refinery

* Dubai's Emirates airline to ground planes during runway work

* IFR-JP Morgan cuts banking ties with Dubai's Emirates NBD -sources

* UAE-led group expects to sign $2 bln India power deal soon -sources

* Aerial ID card renewal: UAE to use drones for government services

* Dubai's Arabtec says unit wins $239 mln deal as part of JV

* Dubai's Drake and Scull says unit wins $45 mln contract

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian Airlines picks adviser for cargo unit's share sale

* Saudi's Jan oil output drops slightly to 9.767 mln bpd

KUWAIT

* Kuwait faces hard sell as it eyes cut in lavish subsidies

* Kuwait approves $12 bln bids for clean fuels project

* Kuwait MP seeks Saudi-style law against fighting abroad

* Kuwait's Zain appoints chief commercial, strategy officers

QATAR

* Qatar's CBQ studying further capital-boosting measures - group head

* Qatar's CBQ posts third straight quarterly profit dip on provisions

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Gulf Air to resume flights to Tehran next month

* Bahrain Bourse says CEO Rashid to retire in March

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Dec bank lending growth 6.0 pct, slowest since 2010