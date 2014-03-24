DUBAI, March 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares struggle as investors cautious over China, Ukraine

* Crude oil futures rise on fears over sanctions against Russia

* Gold ticks lower, U.S. dollar holds near peak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market recovers, hits five-year high

* Despite UN resolution, Syria's war foes hinder aid access: Ban

* Fake US ship spotted in Gulf is a movie set, Iranian media say

* Campaigning starts in Algeria election likely to re-elect Bouteflika

* Libya cuts production at el-Feel oilfield to 50,000-60,000 bpd -NOC

* One dead in Beirut gunfight between Assad supporters and opponents

* Gunmen seized $600,000 in heist in Libyan Islamist stronghold

* Seized oil tanker Morning Glory arrives in Libyan capital

* Foreign policy rifts beset Arabs ahead of summit

TURKEY

* Turkey shoots down Syrian plane it says violated air space

* Turkish PM Erdogan says rivals will be crushed

* Reuters Insider - "Digital coup" for Twitter users after Turkey block attempt

EGYPT

* Hamas rally in Gaza takes aim at Egypt, Israel and Abbas

* Egypt unified telecom licence to be activated before June 30 - minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Investments to lift foreign ownership cap to 35 percent

* Dubai's Emirates Reit sets IPO price range at $1.36-1.56

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi says it catches suspect in German diplomat shooting

QATAR

* Leighton says HLG joint venture awarded US$1.7 bln contract in Qatar

* Qatar says no differences with Saudi over Syria

OMAN

* After popular protests, Oman starts to pursue graft

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)