DUBAI, March 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares struggle as investors cautious over China, Ukraine
* Crude oil futures rise on fears over sanctions against Russia
* Gold ticks lower, U.S. dollar holds near peak
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market recovers, hits five-year high
* Despite UN resolution, Syria's war foes hinder aid access: Ban
* Fake US ship spotted in Gulf is a movie set, Iranian media say
* Campaigning starts in Algeria election likely to re-elect Bouteflika
* Libya cuts production at el-Feel oilfield to 50,000-60,000 bpd -NOC
* One dead in Beirut gunfight between Assad supporters and opponents
* Gunmen seized $600,000 in heist in Libyan Islamist stronghold
* Seized oil tanker Morning Glory arrives in Libyan capital
* Foreign policy rifts beset Arabs ahead of summit
TURKEY
* Turkey shoots down Syrian plane it says violated air space
* Turkish PM Erdogan says rivals will be crushed
* Reuters Insider - "Digital coup" for Twitter users after Turkey block attempt
EGYPT
* Hamas rally in Gaza takes aim at Egypt, Israel and Abbas
* Egypt unified telecom licence to be activated before June 30 - minister
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Investments to lift foreign ownership cap to 35 percent
* Dubai's Emirates Reit sets IPO price range at $1.36-1.56
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says it catches suspect in German diplomat shooting
QATAR
* Leighton says HLG joint venture awarded US$1.7 bln contract in Qatar
* Qatar says no differences with Saudi over Syria
OMAN
* After popular protests, Oman starts to pursue graft
