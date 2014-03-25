DUBAI, March 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on defensive, hoping for China stimulus plan

* Brent crude falls on weak China data in volatile trading

* Gold near 1-month low on concerns over U.S. rate rises

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends rally; Bahrain drops on banks

* U.S. says glad "noxious" UN rights envoy for Palestine leaving

* Libyan port rebels demand tanker back before any negotiations

* UN rights chief hits Israel over settlements

* Syria may miss final deadline for chemical weapon destruction

* Libya shuts down El Feel oilfield, output falls to 150,000 bpd

* Lebanon calls for support for army to counter Syria fallout

* Militants kill 20 security men in Yemen checkpoint raid

* Tunisia cuts 2014 growth forecast to 2.8 pct -minister

* Lebanon hires banks for 2014 Eurobond exchange offer

* Sukuk issuance costs still above conventional bonds in Asia -ADB

TURKEY

* Syrian forces battle rebels near Turkey border crossing

* Turkish assets mixed as local polls loom

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $89 mln

* Turkish central bank sells 3 bln lira in repo, bids 5.95 bln lira

EGYPT

* Egyptian court sentences 529 Brotherhood members to death

* Egypt expects unit to import LNG to be in place by Jul/Aug

* Egyptian pound stable at official rates, weakens on black market

* RESEARCH ALERT-Maridive Group: NBK Capital cuts to hold

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* South Africa's Naspers invests $75 mln in Dubai online retailer

* UAE may soon approve new companies law, minister says

* IFR-First Gulf Bank sets guidance of ASW+155a on 5-yr A$ bond

* Dubai's Ithmar says eyes $270 mln of Gulf PE deals

* Dubai lender Amlak's bourse suspension to be lifted

* RESEARCH ALERT-Emaar: Naeem raises target price

* RESEARCH ALERT-National Bank of Abu Dhabi: NBK Capital raises to hold

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fitch Rates Saudi Electricity Company Proposed Sukuk 'AA-(EXP)'

* Saudi Arabia approves new fund to invest in manufacturing

* RESEARCH ALERT-Samba Financial : NBK Capital cuts fair value

* Saudi Arabia's strategic barley reserves at 4 mln tonnes-source

* IFR-Saudi Electricity hires DB, HSBC, JPM for investor meetings

* RESEARCH ALERT-Savola Group: EFG Hermes raises target price

* RESEARCH ALERT-Dar Al Arkan 4300.SE : NCB Capital cuts to neutral rating

QATAR

* BRIEF-Hochtief says HLG joint venture awarded $1.7 bln order in Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Agility 2013 profit rises 37 pct; dividend up

OMAN

* BRIEF-Petrofac awarded Oman contract

BAHRAIN

* Soccer-Football League blocks Italian takeover of Leeds

* Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial, Bank Al Khair drop merger plans

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)