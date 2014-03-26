DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hit 2-wk highs on upbeat U.S. data, China stimulus hopes

* Brent rises on Russia risk, Nigeria, Libya supply concerns

* Gold flat near 5-week low; shares, dollar up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt leads regional gains; banks weigh on Bahrain

* U.S. says UN report lays blame on Syria government for hindered aid

* Iraq electoral commission resigns en masse weeks before vote

* Arab summit struggles to heal rifts, Kuwait warns of peril

* Yemen security forces free Western hostages soon after kidnap

* Mideast crude tanker rates fall to 5-month low on ship glut

* Libya's central bank lends $2 bln for emergency budget

* Sovereign funds wary of hidden emerging market exposure: Templeton

* Iraq's central bank bought 36 T of gold in March

* Islamic charity funds are underused anti-poverty tool -study

* Jordan tenders to buy 150,000 tonnes of wheat - trade

* Update-Moody's: Vulnerability of some EMEA sovereigns exposed by recent emerging market volatility

TURKEY

* Turkey's Bank Asya says starts talks on partnership with QIB

* Turkish assets steady but political tensions persist

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $71 mln

* Turkish March capacity usage falls to 73.1 percent

* Turkish March manufacturing confidence rises to 108.6 points

* Twitter ban sparks "arms race" with tech savvy Turks

* Turkish vote may affect growth outlook -finance minister

* Turkish central bank says if economy slows could use required reserves

* Turkish central bank sells 2 bln lira in repo, bids 3.94 bln

* Turkish Feb foreign visitor arrivals rise 6.6 pct yr/yr

* PineBridge buys 50 pct stake in Turkish therapy and rehab chain

* Aviva to sell Turkish unit to EMF Capital Partners, unit says

EGYPT

* Brotherhood head, 682 others tried in Egypt after mass death sentence

* Factory unrest threatens attempts to revive Egyptian economy

* Egypt's Naeem Holding to cross-list on Abu Dhabi exchange

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala, France's CDC launch 300 mln euro investment fund

* Gulf Capital to sell rest of GMS within two years

* Deutsche Bahn joins Etihad Rail in UAE railway venture

* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 11.7 pct year/year in Feb

* N.America impairment pushes Abu Dhabi's TAQA into 2013 loss

* IFR-First Gulf Bank prices A$250 mln, 5-yr Kangaroo at ASW+155bp

SAUDI ARABIA

* White House "disappointed" Jerusalem Post reporter denied Saudi visa

* Obama aims to soothe Saudi fears with Riyadh visit

* Saudi Arabia Hanco consortium buys rental firm Byrne

* Saudi Arabia calls for "changing the balance of forces" in Syria

QATAR

* FIFA must stop quibbling over Qatar workers

* Qatar dismisses Iraqi charges that Doha funds "terrorism"

* Qatar regulator reprimands RBS for insufficient staff training

KUWAIT

* Kuwait lets foreign banks open more branches to fuel growth

* TABLE-Kuwait inflation remains at 2.9 pct y/y in Feb

BAHRAIN

* Policemen injured by bomb on highway in Bahrain

* IFR-Bahrain's Batelco plans further buy-back of 2020 bonds

* Pakistan's Faysal Bank to convert into Islamic bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)