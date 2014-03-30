DUBAI, March 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks end off highs, Dow up for week; gold at 6-week lows
* Oil prices edge higher on geopolitical concerns
* Gold bounces from 6-week lows, marks second weekly loss
* Car bomb kills three soldiers in attack on Lebanese army checkpoint
EGYPT
* Egypt court sentences two Mursi supporters to death
* At least five killed in Cairo clashes
* Egypt state wheat import officials referred to trial
* Egypt's pound weakens for second day on official, black markets
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Damac picks banks for potential sukuk issue
SAUDI ARABIA
* Obama seeks to reassure Saudi Arabia over Iran, Syria
* Saudi rights abuses did not come up in Obama-Abdullah talks-US
* Saudi Prince Muqrin named second-in-line to succeed king
* Saudi JV Jubail refinery to reach full output by mid-2014
* Saudi bank lending growth slows marginally in Feb
QATAR
* Qatar buys helicopters, missiles in $23 bln arms deals
* Los Angeles couple get 3 years in jail in Qatar for death of adopted child (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)