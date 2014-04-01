BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
DUBAI, April 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 4-month high on China data, Yellen
* Crude futures slip in volatile end-quarter trading
* Gold holds near 7-week low as fund outflows resume
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt extends profit-taking bout; Qatar, Bahrain rise
* Kerry returns to Middle East to push flailing peace talks
* East Libyan rebels close to deal to reopen ports -state media
* Tunisian central bank chief sees lower inflation; FX reserves 'more comfortable'
* Emerging market quarterly bond issuance tops $100 bln
* Total resumes operations at Yemen oil field
* Investors to lose money in aircraft finance "bubble" - DVB Bank
* Alstom wins 400-mln-euro gas-fired plant contract in Iraq
* Jordan tenders to buy 150,000 T feed barley - trade
* Iraq tenders to buy at least 50,000 T wheat - trade
* Yemen president urges Iran to stop interference - newspaper
TURKEY
* Erdogan victory puts icy Turkey-EU relations in deep freeze
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $79 mln
* Turkish military fires into Syria after rocket hits mosque
* Turkish CPI-linked bond yields 3.36 pct, below f'cast
* Turkish CDS at 3-1/2 month low after election result-Markit
* Turkish lira rallies after Erdogan declares polls victory
* Turkish central bank sells 3 bln lira in repo, bids 5.941 bln
* Turkish finance minister says expects some slow down in 2014 growth
* Turkish Q4 GDP rises 4.4 pct, above forecast
* Turkish Feb trade deficit $5.1 bln, below forecast
EGYPT
* Egypt current account swings back into deficit
* Private equity firm Actis reduces stake in Egypt's CIB
* Egypt money supply rises 17 pct in year to Feb
* Egyptian pound strengthens slightly at central bank dollar sale
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai World sees more early debt payments, can meet 2015 maturity -exec
* Abu Dhabi's Hilal Bank considers capital hike to fuel growth -CEO
* Dubai bourse to hold roadshow in London
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital secures $750 mln credit facility
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's Algosaibi calls May meeting of creditor banks
* Thai court throws out murder charges in Saudi 'Blue Diamond' case
* Saudi Aramco lowers April propane to $770/T, down $85 m/m -sources
QATAR
* Fitch Affirms Ooredoo at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank says to raise capital this year
* Kuwait's KIPCO to start IPO process for pay-TV unit in weeks
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain banks get clean bill of health, but statistics go missing
* Bahrain jails 13 for life over protest, attack - lawyer
OMAN
* Oman crude OSP fall to $104.36/bbl for May (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: