DUBAI, April 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares build on gains, yen hits 10-week trough

* Brent holds above $105, inventory data in focus

* Gold falls to seven-week low on strong U.S. factory data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar markets extend gains; Egypt rebounds

* East Libyan rebels to end oil port blockage within days -senior leader

* U.S. lawmakers outraged over Iran U.N. choice, seek change in law

* Abbas signs international conventions; Kerry cancels visit

* U.S. grand jury probing Deutsche Borse unit's ties to Iran bank

* Gulf states to invest in tourism infrastructure in Morocco

* OPEC output falls on Iraq exports setback, African outages

* Lebanon passes disputed domestic violence law

* Iran denies interference in Yemeni affairs

* Iraq tenders for 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil

TURKEY

* MOL sells BaiTex stake to Turkish Petroleum for $175 mln

* Turkish lira flat as local election results digested

* Election protests in Turkey as opposition cries foul

* Turkey's borrowing costs fall after election

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex-selling auction

* Turkey raises 2.7 billion lira in three auctions

* Turkish central bank sells 3 bln lira in repo, bids 5.9 bln

* Turkey's March exports up 4.3% to $13.14 billion - exporters

* Turkish manufacturing expands for 8th month in March -PMI

* RESEARCH ALERT-Ford Otomotiv Sanayi: UBS raises to neutral

* Moody's: Turkish Lira depreciation credit negative for majority of rated Turkish corporates

EGYPT

* French wheat needs to crack Egypt's private sector-lobby

* Egypt Muslim Brotherhood chief calls Sisi a "tyrant"

* Smart card company complains of delay in Egyptian subsidy cut scheme

* Britain's PM orders review into Muslim Brotherhood's activities

* Egypt's Elsewedy Electric reports fourth-quarter loss

* Egypt covers all dollar backlogs for foreign investor repatriations

* Egypt's Suez Cement raises dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DAMAC tightens guidance on sukuk issue

* UAE's RAK Ceramics to raise capacity in India, Bangladesh

* UAE lender NBF may tap capital mkts in medium term -CEO

* Dubai crude March average falls to $104.32/bbl -traders

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity launches $2.5bn 2-part bond

* Saudis charge three over allegedly seditious tweets -paper

* Saudi Arabia's NCB plans capital hike before IPO

* Saudi's Algosaibi estimates assets at a fraction of claims against it

* Middle East Crude-Saudi Arabia may raise crude OSPs to Asia

* Al Qaeda says security steps show Saudi rulers controlled by US

QATAR

* Vinci wins 850 mln-euro contract for new Qatar motorway

* RESEARCH ALERT-Qatar National Cement: NBK Capital cuts to hold

* Nakilat venture gets $850 mln ship order from Qatar military

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's parliament approves bill to create telecom regulator

* Kuwait bank lending growth slows to 6.7 pct y/y in Feb

* Kuwaiti minister rejects U.S. accusations of Syria terror funding

OMAN

* Oman c.bank sets foreign exposure caps for banks

* Oman c.bank sets foreign exposure caps for banks

* MOVES-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Andrew Long chief executive