Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, April 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares build on gains, yen hits 10-week trough
* Brent holds above $105, inventory data in focus
* Gold falls to seven-week low on strong U.S. factory data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Qatar markets extend gains; Egypt rebounds
* East Libyan rebels to end oil port blockage within days -senior leader
* U.S. lawmakers outraged over Iran U.N. choice, seek change in law
* Abbas signs international conventions; Kerry cancels visit
* U.S. grand jury probing Deutsche Borse unit's ties to Iran bank
* Gulf states to invest in tourism infrastructure in Morocco
* OPEC output falls on Iraq exports setback, African outages
* Lebanon passes disputed domestic violence law
* Iran denies interference in Yemeni affairs
* Iraq tenders for 10,000 tonnes of sunflower oil
TURKEY
* MOL sells BaiTex stake to Turkish Petroleum for $175 mln
* Turkish lira flat as local election results digested
* Election protests in Turkey as opposition cries foul
* Turkey's borrowing costs fall after election
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex-selling auction
* Turkey raises 2.7 billion lira in three auctions
* Turkish central bank sells 3 bln lira in repo, bids 5.9 bln
* Turkey's March exports up 4.3% to $13.14 billion - exporters
* Turkish manufacturing expands for 8th month in March -PMI
* RESEARCH ALERT-Ford Otomotiv Sanayi: UBS raises to neutral
* Moody's: Turkish Lira depreciation credit negative for majority of rated Turkish corporates
EGYPT
* French wheat needs to crack Egypt's private sector-lobby
* Egypt Muslim Brotherhood chief calls Sisi a "tyrant"
* Smart card company complains of delay in Egyptian subsidy cut scheme
* Britain's PM orders review into Muslim Brotherhood's activities
* Egypt's Elsewedy Electric reports fourth-quarter loss
* Egypt covers all dollar backlogs for foreign investor repatriations
* Egypt's Suez Cement raises dividend
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DAMAC tightens guidance on sukuk issue
* UAE's RAK Ceramics to raise capacity in India, Bangladesh
* UAE lender NBF may tap capital mkts in medium term -CEO
* Dubai crude March average falls to $104.32/bbl -traders
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Electricity launches $2.5bn 2-part bond
* Saudis charge three over allegedly seditious tweets -paper
* Saudi Arabia's NCB plans capital hike before IPO
* Saudi's Algosaibi estimates assets at a fraction of claims against it
* Middle East Crude-Saudi Arabia may raise crude OSPs to Asia
* Al Qaeda says security steps show Saudi rulers controlled by US
QATAR
* Vinci wins 850 mln-euro contract for new Qatar motorway
* RESEARCH ALERT-Qatar National Cement: NBK Capital cuts to hold
* Nakilat venture gets $850 mln ship order from Qatar military
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's parliament approves bill to create telecom regulator
* Kuwait bank lending growth slows to 6.7 pct y/y in Feb
* Kuwaiti minister rejects U.S. accusations of Syria terror funding
OMAN
* Oman c.bank sets foreign exposure caps for banks
* MOVES-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Andrew Long chief executive (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.