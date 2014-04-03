UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, April 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian shares steady at 4-mth high on solid US data, yen at 10-wk low
* Brent crude loses over $1 as Libya port deal nears
* Gold up for 2nd day on bargain hunting, physical demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rallies on; Qatar, Abu Dhabi slow
* U.S. looking for way forward in faltering Mideast peace talks
* US Treasury official: Firms not in new deals with Iran after pact
* Iran, Russia working to seal $20 bln oil-for-goods deal -sources
* Iran says does not seek indefinite power for Assad
* Libya says could reach deal in 2-3 days to open oil ports
* U.S. investigates D.Boerse unit over Iran sanctions
* Militants attack army HQ in south Yemen - military source, witnesses
* Russia's Tatneft says expects to resume work in Libya in 2014
* Indonesia's Islamic finance sector broadens
TURKEY
* Moody's downgrades ratings of notes issued by Yapi Kredi Diversified Payment Rights Finance Company
* Turkey's Twitter ban violates free speech -constitutional court
* Turkish lira gains to strongest level of 2014 after poll
* Influential cleric says to resume Friday sermons amid Gulf rift
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $70 mln
* Turkish March automotive sales down 31 percent
* Turkish finance minister sees inflation falling in second half
* Turkish central bank sells 23 bln lira in repo, bids 45.2 bln
* RESEARCH ALERT-Akbank: Wood & Company starts with sell
EGYPT
* Bombs kill two, including police officer, at Cairo University
* U.N. chief tells Egypt he is concerned by mass death penalties
* Egypt to pass new "anti-terrorism" law - ministers
* Egypt's cabinet approves use of coal for power generation
* RESEARCH ALERT-El Sewedy Electric Co SAE : Naeem cuts to reduce
* Mobile licence offered to Telecom Egypt for $360 mln -ministry
* Egyptian pound weakens at central bank dollar sale
* Egyptian foreign reserves edge up in March -C.bank head
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad has examined Alitalia's books, to present plan soon -sources
* Dubai to challenge London with Islamic financing platform
* Dubai's DAMAC launches sukuk at tight end of guidance
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi oil minister Naimi says prices are 'excellent'
* Saudi budget carrier flynas says to become profitable this year
* Key Saudi scholar returns to IILM sharia board
QATAR
* Sudan says Qatar to deposit $1 bln as part of aid package
* Qatar 2013 GDP beats forecasts, growth slows in final quarter
* TABLE-Qatar real GDP growth slows to 5.6 pct y/y in Q4
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti telecom operator Zain signs $250 mln Islamic loan
* Frustrated Kuwaitis ask, why is Kuwait falling behind?
BAHRAIN
* Freeman Spogli, Investcorp to buy Totes Isotoner -sources
* Bahrain's Batelco names new CEO
* Bahrain Batelco's bond buy-back ends, $131 mln purchased
* Bahrain eyes new rules for Islamic financing contracts
OMAN
* Oman may buy stake in Petronet's planned unit in India -minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
