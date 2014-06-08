DUBAI, June 8 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally after U.S. jobs data; dollar
gains
* U.S. oil lifted by solid jobs report
* Senior U.S., Iranian officials to meet Monday-Tuesday in
Geneva -U.S.
* Baghdad car bombs kill 60; militants storm Ramadi
university
* Hezbollah says Syria vote means foes can't demand Assad
quit
* MIDEAST DEBT-Region's biggest bond sale in 2014 set for
pricing record
EGYPT
* Egypt, UAE choose army-linked company to build wheat silos
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $468.8 mln in May - official
website
* Egypt c.bank governor says forex policies successful,
could eliminate black market
* Egypt turns to Western economic advisers, signalling
possible reforms under Sisi
* Egypt implements temporary tax increase for wealthy
* Tycoon Sawiris backs $257 mln bid for 20 pct of EFG
Hermes-sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia shouts support for Egypt's new anti-Islamist
leader
* Saudi Investment Bank sells $533 mln capital-boosting
sukuk
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Gold falls slightly as U.S. jobs data points to steady
growth
* Alitalia gives initial nod to Etihad plan, to continue
talks
* Dubai Emaar's malls unit eyes potential debut sukuk issue
* UAE emirate Ras al-Khaimah eyes sovereign sukuk issue
KUWAIT
* Kuwait April bank lending growth eases from highs
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)