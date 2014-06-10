DUBAI, June 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-yr high on Wall St bull run, dollar steady

* Brent crude oil rises above $110 on global growth prospects

* Platinum extends gains to 5th day; palladium near 3-year top

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai tumbles, led by Arabtec; Egypt up after Sisi sworn in

* Iran says 6-month extension of nuclear talks may be necessary

* Libya arrives for OPEC with exports at a trickle

* Iraq says to take "severe measures" over Kurdish oil exports

* More than two dozen dead as Taliban assault Pakistan's main airport

* Lebanon's deadlocked politicians fail again to choose president

* Turkish Airlines to convert option to buy 15 Boeing planes into firm order

* Libyan court says PM's election invalid, raising hopes of end to stalemate

* Iran's Rouhani in Turkey says tackling "terrorism" a priority

* Iraq to stay ahead of Iran for now in rivalry for OPEC No.2 spot

EGYPT

* Egypt arrests 7 men for harassing women during Sisi celebrations

* Egypt's Beltone agrees 5-to-1 share split

* Egypt puts Sinai's Al-Arish port under military control

* Egypt lowers target for local wheat purchases from current harvest

* Egypt to destroy illegal buildings along Nile to help farmers

* Sisi keeps Egyptian premier to fix economy after turmoil

* Egypt extends 5 percent supplementary tax to companies

* Egypt's Elsewedy Q1 net profit up 69 pct yr/yr

* Egypt pound firms at c.bank sale after Sisi sworn in, black market flat

* Egypt's Palm Hills real estate developer appoints new co-CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia jails 33 for up to 30 years on terrorism charges

* Saudi govt seizes Riyadh land plot from Saudi Telecom

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai says property market driven by fundamentals, not speculators

* UAE's RAKBANK eyes benchmark-sized debut bond issue

* Alitalia needs a few weeks to close Etihad deal - CEO

* Dubai Islamic Bank completes 24.9 pct stake buy in Indonesian lender

* Dubai's Emaar Malls seen selling 10-yr sukuk this week -sourcesEMAR.DU

* Emirates Steel lowers cost with $1.3 bln refinancing deal

* UAE's Etisalat plans 3.1 bln euro bond issue in four tranches - leads

* UAE's Mubadala to convert bonds into 79.4 mln Tabreed shares

QATAR

* AT&T settles U.S. lawsuit with broadcaster Al Jazeera

* Soccer-Blatter blasts some criticism of FIFA as racist

* Reuters Insider - Corporate pressure on FIFA grows over Qatar's World Cup

* BP, Budweiser join soccer sponsors' revolt over Qatar

* Soccer sponsors raise pressure on FIFA over Qatar claims

KUWAIT

* Mobile firm Viva Kuwait full-year profit jumps six-fold

OMAN

* Bank Muscat considers sale of brokerage unit