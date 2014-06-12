MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat, oil near 3-month high on Iraq concerns
* Brent crude up near $110 on Iraq supply disruption fears
* Palladium steady near 13-1/2 year high on supply fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai slides again as major Arabtec shareholder cuts stake
* British govt investment scheme used for Islamic solar project
* Yemenis protest over power cuts, fuel shortages
* U.N. Security Council condemns takeover of Iraq's Mosul
* Libya cabinet starts spending $50 bln budget despite falling oil revenues
* Iran oil minister meets OMV, other companies in Vienna
* EU court annuls asset freeze on Syria International Islamic Bank
* Supply tremors shake OPEC equilibrium
* Insurance broker Willis adds Islamic real estate cover in UK
* Pakistan's United Insurance aims to enter takaful market
TURKEY
* Turkey warns of retaliation if militants harm 80 hostages in Iraq
* Turkey calls for emergency NATO meeting on Iraq - Turkish official
* Turkey says oil flow from Iraqi Kurdistan unaffected by violence
* Albaraka Turk to start sukuk investor meetings Friday
* Turkey's Denizbank says secures $360 mln securitisation loan
* Turkey's Bank Asya says mandates Goldman for strategic partnership
EGYPT
* Egypt's gas production to rise by 500 mln cubic feet/day by December -minister
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for July 15-31 shipment
* Egypt's Q3 current account surplus boosted by foreign transfers
* Leading anti-Mubarak activist sentenced to 15 years
* Egyptian billionaire Sawiris sets up investment firm
* Gap between Egypt pound's official and unofficial rates widens
* Beltone says will not accept less than 20 pct of EFG in buy offer
SAUDI ARABIA
* Oil market in good order, OPEC ceiling to stay-Saudi
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad to invest up to 1.25 bln euros in Alitalia - Italian minister
* Emirates cancels 70-plane A350 order in blow to Airbus, Rolls
* New Issue-Etisalat prices a dual tranche deal
* UAE to cut fiscal spending, faces risks in property sector-IMF
* UAE's Etisalat raises $4.3 bln in region's largest corporate bond sale
* Dubai's Emaar Malls attracts strong demand for debut sukuk
* Abu Dhabi's Aabar cuts stake in Dubai builder Arabtec
* HSBC names Elhedery as MENA head of global banking and markets -memo
* Nomura Asset Management opens Dubai office as flows to Asia rise
* Regional turmoil puts Abu Dhabi in filmmaker spotlight
* Dubai's Arabtec seeks to calm down investors after share price drop
QATAR
* Qatari emir assured Obama on security of ex-Guantanamo detainees -nominee
* TABLE-Qatar May inflation rises to 3.4 pct y/y
* Commercial Bank of Qatar eyes benchmark-sized dollar bond issue -leads
* FIFA chief Blatter ready to run again despite opposition
KUWAIT
* Kuwait sets July crude OSP to Asia at Oman/Dubai minus $0.10/bbl (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
