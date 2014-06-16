MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* LOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump, oil firms as market eyes Iraq
* Oil prices climb again amid escalating violence in Iraq
* Gold hits 3-week high on Iraq; platinum group metals up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Iraq weighs on Gulf; Dubai's Arabtec plunges again
* U.S. preparing for dialogue with Iran on Iraq security -official
* Advancing Iraq rebels seize northwest town in heavy battle
* Renegade general launches offensive in east Libya, up to 12 killed
* Israel says Hamas militants behind abduction of three teens
* Competing halal standards leave food industry with indigestion
* Syrian government retakes border town in Assad coastal heartland
* Libya's El Feel oilfield reopens after two-month protest
EGYPT
* Egypt cabinet formation delayed as PM continues talks
* Egypt's SIIC cancels tender to buy 50,000 tonnes raw sugar
* Egyptian security forces seize Brotherhood leaders' assets
* Egypt to issue $600 mln in one-year dollar-denominated T-bills
* Egypt domestic wheat purchases at 3.65 mln tonnes -min
SAUDI ARABIA
* Bangladesh reports first case of MERS infection
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Dana Gas says no impact on Iraqi Kurdistan ops from fighting
* Dubai bourse amends ownership data after Arabtec shares plunge
* Gulf SWFs part of Samena Capital-led group buying RAK Ceramics stake
* Barclays names Azar as Middle East chairman
* Dubai faces moment of truth over looming property bubble
QATAR
* Gulf states criticise "doubters and haters" of 2022 Qatar World Cup (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
