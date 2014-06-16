DUBAI, June 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* LOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump, oil firms as market eyes Iraq

* Oil prices climb again amid escalating violence in Iraq

* Gold hits 3-week high on Iraq; platinum group metals up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Iraq weighs on Gulf; Dubai's Arabtec plunges again

* U.S. preparing for dialogue with Iran on Iraq security -official

* Advancing Iraq rebels seize northwest town in heavy battle

* Renegade general launches offensive in east Libya, up to 12 killed

* Israel says Hamas militants behind abduction of three teens

* Competing halal standards leave food industry with indigestion

* Syrian government retakes border town in Assad coastal heartland

* Libya's El Feel oilfield reopens after two-month protest

EGYPT

* Egypt cabinet formation delayed as PM continues talks

* Egypt's SIIC cancels tender to buy 50,000 tonnes raw sugar

* Egyptian security forces seize Brotherhood leaders' assets

* Egypt to issue $600 mln in one-year dollar-denominated T-bills

* Egypt domestic wheat purchases at 3.65 mln tonnes -min

SAUDI ARABIA

* Bangladesh reports first case of MERS infection

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Dana Gas says no impact on Iraqi Kurdistan ops from fighting

* Dubai bourse amends ownership data after Arabtec shares plunge

* Gulf SWFs part of Samena Capital-led group buying RAK Ceramics stake

* Barclays names Azar as Middle East chairman

* Dubai faces moment of truth over looming property bubble

QATAR

* Gulf states criticise "doubters and haters" of 2022 Qatar World Cup (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)