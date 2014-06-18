DUBAI, June 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firmer, bonds edgy as inflation adds to Fed risk

* Oil steady above $113 as Iraq fears offset warmer Iran-West links

* Gold holds above $1,270, eyes on Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt extends slump as Iraq worries weigh; Gulf stabilises

* Russia says Syria agrees to aid access from Iraq, Turkey, Jordan

* Maliki stands with Sunni leaders, appealing for Iraqi unity

* U.S. says open to further talks with Iran about Iraq

* Iran, six powers push to salvage momentum for nuclear deal

* Chlorine gas-like chemicals likely used in Syrian conflict - watchdog

* Morocco central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged

* UK to re-open Iran embassy in diplomatic breakthrough

* Iraq postpones bidding for Nassiriya oil project

* Britain's debut sukuk may miss chance to buoy Islamic banking

* Gulf's billions insulate economies, markets from Iraq turmoil

TURKEY

* Turkey must restore faith in judiciary to keep EU hopes alive - EU

* Turkey evacuates consulate in Iraq's Basra

* Turkish lira hits 2.15 against dollar, weakest in 1-1/2 months

* Turkey imposes reporting ban on seizure of consulate staff in Iraq

* Turkey's power-ship maker Karadeniz to supply electricity to Ghana

* Turkey finmin says Iraq to weigh on current account deficit

EGYPT

* AU ends Egypt, Guinea Bissau suspension after elections

* Egypt brings banker into government to lure investment

* Egypt's Sisi cracks the whip on new government

SAUDI ARABIA

* Iraq's Maliki defies call to reach out, accuses Saudis of "genocide"

* WHO says MERS virus of concern before haj, surge abating

* Saudis to keep reserve management strategy -c.bank

* BRIEF-Carillion wins 70 mln stg contract in Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE govt advisory council passes draft law to combat horse doping

* RAKBANK joins UAE bond wave with $500 mln debut issue

* Seven & I to open 7-Eleven in Dubai next year, first in Middle East

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar launches $750 mln bond, pricing at tight end

* Prysmian wins 80 mln-euro contract in Qatar

KUWAIT

* Fitch Rates Boubyan Bank K.S.C. 'A+'; Outlook Stable

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain fights unrest, competition to remain business hub (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)