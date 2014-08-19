DUBAI Aug 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar rise on hopes of Ukraine progress

* Brent crude hits new 14-month low as supply risks ease

* Gold stuck below $1,300 on stronger equities, dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt in largest drop in 8 weeks; MSCI boosts Qatar

* U.S. bars all American airlines from flying over Syria

* Obama urges Iraqis to unite because 'the wolf's at the door'

* Israel, Palestinians say agree to extend Gaza truce by 24 hours

* IAEA expects progress by deadline in Iran nuclear inquiry

* Unless blockade ends, Gaza faces years of misery - UN

* Fugitive Iraqi VP urges role for Saddam loyalists, criticises U.S. action

* Islamic finance body IILM to lengthen tenors with first six-month sukuk

* Indonesia eyes Islamic finance incentives in industry road map

* KOGAS says to invest $4.9 bln in Iraq's Zubair oil project

* Major earthquake in western Iran leaves 60 injured- IRNA

* Azerbaijan's IBA plans stand-alone Islamic banking unit

TURKEY

* German spying report angers Turkey, embarrasses Berlin

* Turkish lira near 1-wk low as domestic, regional risks weigh

* Turkish energy minister says Iraqi Kurdistan oil exports continue

EGYPT

* British government denies report into Muslim Brotherhood delayed

* Profits plunge at Egypt's Ezz Steel

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets

* Egypt, Norway eye Gaza donor conference

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's RAKBANK to offer 3.64 dirhams per share for major stake in RAK insurance

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi prince's convoy robbed of 250,000 euros in Paris-police

KUWAIT

* Kuwait briefly detains Muslim cleric U.S. suspects of militant financing

* Kuwait nearly doubles supplies in 10-yr oil deal with China's Sinopec

* Kuwait's Americana says no knowledge of Savola acquisition talks

* Workers injured in Kuwait refinery fire, output unaffected -agency

QATAR

* Qatargas delivers first LNG cargo to China's Hainan terminal - statement

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman June bank lending growth 11.2 pct, fastest since Jan 2013 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)